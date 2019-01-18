Why the Netherlands Needs to Be on Every Art Lover’s List This Year

Sail on picturesque canals through a bustling city center. Meander across 88 bridges, past a huge windmill, through narrow alleyways, and next to preserved 17th-century buildings that now house chic cafés with vegan menus, fashionable shops, and one of the most educated populaces in the Netherlands.

Are you in Amsterdam?

Nope.

The city is Leiden, 30 minutes from the Schiphol International Airport and home to the oldest university in the country. It’s also the proud birthplace of Rembrandt. Throughout the year, Leiden is taking part in Rembrandt and the Dutch Golden Age 2019, an art extravaganza celebrating 350 years of Rembrandt. The 14-month-long, nationally coordinated effort will showcase hundreds of pieces of art by Rembrandt van Rijn, one of the most important figures in art history, as well as the works of other Dutch masters (some of whom Rembrandt taught) who flourished during Holland’s prosperous 17th century.

The celebration also invites visitors to a few of the country’s less touristed places—places that shaped Rembrandt and, in turn, he helped define through his legacy. Here’s how and where to experience the art shows.

Photo by Kees Hummel A statue of a young Rembrandt stands in Leiden.

Learn about young Rembrandt’s life in Leiden

Less than a 40-minute train ride from Amsterdam, greater Leiden is an area of 218,000 people and 13 museums. Compact, easy-going, with a large university population, it considers itself a city of knowledge and tolerance, which is why the Pilgrims gravitated here before departing for the New World on the Mayflower. Rembrandt was born here, and it’s where he learned his painterly techniques and developed his penchant for challenging existing norms.

“We like to say that if Rembrandt reappeared in Leiden today, he would be able to find his way to his home, his school, the place where his parents lived,” says Mea Knol, the director of the Museum De Lakenhal. “The streets, the buildings are much the same. In Leiden, you can step back into the 17th century, walk in the places where Rembrandt walked and put your feet in his footsteps, and then go to the museum and see his work. You cannot do that in Amsterdam, which has changed and expanded so much.”

Leiden honors its famous son on an ongoing basis. A permanent (and free) interactive projection map at the Young Rembrandt Studio explores his techniques and the first 25 years of his life, when he lived in Leiden and produced his early masterpieces before moving to Amsterdam.

Leiden’s Rembrandt trail highlights where his family lived, where he attended school, and where he sang in the choir at the grand Pietersherk, once a basilica, now a national monument and the largest building in Leiden.

A medieval tower on a Leiden canal, where supposedly the painter kept a secret workshop, functions today as a Rembrandt-themed escape room.