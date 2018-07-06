Why Spain’s Costa Dorada Is the Perfect Weekend Getaway From Barcelona

Courtesy of Le Méridien Ra
By Isabelle Kliger
Jul 6, 2018
Tamarit Castle in Tarragona and its nearby beaches are a few of the many reasons Spain’s Costa Dorada shines.
We’ve all heard of the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca, but down the coast from Barcelona, in southern Catalonia, the so-called golden coast is one of the unsung heroes of the Spanish beach scene.
Article continues below advertisement
A weekend break from Barcelona usually means traveling north to the Costa Brava, but skip the crowds and head south to the Costa Dorada instead. Just an hour down the coast from Catalonia’s bustling cosmopolitan capital, explore the charming town of Sitges, the Roman ruins in Tarragona, the Penedès wine region, and two of Spain’s best beach resorts. The Costa Dorada, or “golden coast,” has a little something for everyone: Whether you’re a gourmand, a wine connoisseur, a fitness enthusiast, a history buff, or simply in need of a break, here are a few can’t-miss spots that make this brilliant place shine.Where to stay
The kitchen at Tarragona’s La Boella specializes in local recipes, and at its bodega, you can invest in its house-made extra virgin olive oil. Pair that with some vinegar from Avgvstvs Forvm, a small-scale winery in the Penendès wine region that produces world-renowned red- and white-wine vinegars.
Fine dining enthusiasts will want to pay a visit to the charming beach town of Altafulla for Bruixes de Burriac. Chef Jaume Drudis, who comes from a long line of chefs, cooks elegant, unpretentious tasting menus made exclusively from locally sourced, seasonal produce. Idyllic Altafulla beach, at the base of the cliffs on which stands the 11th-century Tamarit Castle, is also one of the most popular beaches on the Costa Dorada.What to do
Article continues below advertisement
If you’re looking for something a little less strenuous, wander through the spectacularly well-preserved Roman ruins in Tarragona. The highlight is a striking amphitheater that dates back to the 2nd century B.C.E.
But there’s only so much you can do on a weekend break, and when you realize you never actually found the time to laze on the beach with golden sand between your toes, you may end up staying a little longer on the Costa Dorada.
>>Next: Plan Your Trip to Barcelona
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy
more from afar