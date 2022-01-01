Isabelle Kliger

Raised in Sweden and educated in the UK, I moved to Barcelona in 2010 and never looked back. I write about travel, food, and pop culture. My ideal day would be spent exploring a new city, stumbling into a tiny restaurant, and trying a dish I’ve never had before. If it’s served with red wine or gin (or any kind of local tipple—I’m not fussy), even better. My work can be found in Condé Nast Traveler, National Geographic Traveler, The Los Angeles Times, The Sunday Times, The Guardian, and more. Follow me on Instagram @ikliger.