Why New York’s Best Weekend Getaway Is Unmissable This Summer

Located at the far end of Long Island, Montauk is one of AFAR’s favorite small beach towns for its low-key sensibilities and spectacular oceanfront location. But with a handful of exciting hotel and restaurant openings, Montauk is about to get even better this summer. Here’s our guide to everything new worth checking out this season.

Gurney’s debuts new resort on Star Island



For its third resort—and second in Montauk—Gurney’s opened its new Star Island Resort and Marina property in time for Memorial Day Weekend. Located on Lake Montauk, the resort features 107 guest rooms (from $350/night) decorated in a neutral blue and beige color palette that nods to the area’s nautical history. The property’s fine-dining seafood restaurant,

Showfish

, sources most of its produce and fish from within 20 miles of Montauk. Even though the resort has indoor and outdoor pools, it doesn't have a beach on site. However, guests can take a complimentary shuttle service 10 minutes down the road to the

Y7 Yoga pops up at The Surf Lodge

The Surf Lodge debuted 11 years ago at its Fort Pond property, but this summer it’s opening a new wellness space downtown called The Sanctuary. From May 25 to September 2, the hip-hop yoga studio Y7 is hosting a pop-up at the brand new space. Classes cost $35 and must be reserved in advance. 716 Montauk Highway, Montauk, mindbodyonline.com

Marram, a new beachfront resort, opens in July

Hospitality company Bridgeton is set to open Marram, a 96-room resort, designed in collaboration with Brooklyn-based Studio Tack—the team behind New York’s Sound View Greenport and Scribner’s Catskill Lodge—this July. Although there are no photos or a solid opening date available yet, this is what we know: Marram will have a heated outdoor pool looking over The Terrace surf break, and three-quarters of its rooms will have ocean views. (If you were wondering, the name comes from the wild grass that grows on the dunes around the hotel.) 21 Oceanview Terrace, Montauk, marrammontauk.com

