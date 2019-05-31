Why New York’s Best Weekend Getaway Is Unmissable This Summer

Courtesy of Gurney’s
May 31, 2019
Courtesy of Gurney's
An aerial view of Gurney’s Star Island on Lake Montauk
A guide to what’s new and notable in Montauk.
Article continues below advertisement
Located at the far end of Long Island, Montauk is one of AFAR’s favorite small beach towns for its low-key sensibilities and spectacular oceanfront location. But with a handful of exciting hotel and restaurant openings, Montauk is about to get even better this summer. Here’s our guide to everything new worth checking out this season.
Gurney’s debuts new resort on Star Island
The Surf Lodge debuted 11 years ago at its Fort Pond property, but this summer it’s opening a new wellness space downtown called The Sanctuary. From May 25 to September 2, the hip-hop yoga studio Y7 is hosting a pop-up at the brand new space. Classes cost $35 and must be reserved in advance. 716 Montauk Highway, Montauk, mindbodyonline.com
Hospitality company Bridgeton is set to open Marram, a 96-room resort, designed in collaboration with Brooklyn-based Studio Tack—the team behind New York’s Sound View Greenport and Scribner’s Catskill Lodge—this July. Although there are no photos or a solid opening date available yet, this is what we know: Marram will have a heated outdoor pool looking over The Terrace surf break, and three-quarters of its rooms will have ocean views. (If you were wondering, the name comes from the wild grass that grows on the dunes around the hotel.) 21 Oceanview Terrace, Montauk, marrammontauk.com
Article continues below advertisement
Dine at Rosie’s in Amagansett
Memorial Day weekend also saw the opening of Rosie’s, a casual all-day restaurant located in the center of Amagansett, one of the last towns in Long Island before you reach Montauk. The menu is broken down into three meals—breakfast, lunch, and après beach—with a focus on small, shared plates made with ingredients sourced from local farms. If you’re a fan of natural and biodynamic wines, this new spot is also worth a place on your list after a day at the beach. 195 Main Street, Amagansett, rosiesamagansett.com
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy