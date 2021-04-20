Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
A larger, more luxurious alternative to an inn-style getaway, the ocean-facing Gurney’s Montauk Resort offers gorgeous views, plush accommodations, and top-notch amenities, including a whopping 2,000 feet of private sandy beach. The spa is the star attraction and includes a Finnish sauna, steam room, Roman bath, and saltwater swimming pool, all of which are only open to guests to maintain a quiet, exclusive ambience. Other property highlights include a salon, fitness center, and selection of restaurants, ranging from Scarpetta Beach (which serves Italian cuisine) to Tillies (a more casual bistro with hearty American fare and brunch specialties on weekends). Not surprisingly, the guest rooms and cottages are especially luxe, with lovely wooden floors, walk-in rain showers, and big windows with sweeping sea views.