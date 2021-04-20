Where are you going?
Sound View Greenport

58775 County Road 48
| +1 631-477-1910
Sound View Greenport

Perched on stilts above its own patch of sand, Sound View Greenport is a peaceful retreat, offering a variety of rooms and apartments with up to two bedrooms. Bright and airy, accommodations come with either shared or private sea-facing decks, which provide direct access to the hotel beach. Other amenities include a pool deck with plenty of loungers for guests to sun themselves, plus a bocce court, putting green, and multi-purpose sports court. For meals, Sound View’s gorgeous seafront restaurant, The Halyard, features gourmet dishes inspired by sea and land. There’s also a charming piano bar, decorated with wood-paneled walls and nautical oil paintings. Adding substance to style, the hotel hosts a smattering of cultural events, including musical performances and educational talks.
By Margot Bigg , AFAR Contributor

Sarah Buder
AFAR Staff
almost 3 years ago

Sound View Greenport

Once an iconic 1950s motel, Sound View Greenport is a design-lover’s dream spot by the sea. Recently revamped by Eagle Point Hotel Partners and Brooklyn-based design firm Studio Tack, the 55-room waterfront property blends classic motel motifs with a nautical New England twist. Situated along a quarter-mile stretch of the Long Island Sound, the area’s freshest seafood is a mainstay on the menu at the property’s restaurant, The Halyard. A poolside bar called Jack’s Shack serves lobster rolls and boozy Popsicles made of local lavender, and on-property activities include yoga and meditation by the sea. Spend your morning sipping freshly roasted La Colombe coffee at the hotel’s divine ocean-facing lobby lounge, and don’t miss the hotel’s piano bar, where a partnership with Manhattan’s iconic Joe’s Pub brings intimate performances by up-and-coming musicians to the space every weekend.

