Sound View Greenport 58775 County Road 48

Photo by Read McKendree

Sound View Greenport Perched on stilts above its own patch of sand, Sound View Greenport is a peaceful retreat, offering a variety of rooms and apartments with up to two bedrooms. Bright and airy, accommodations come with either shared or private sea-facing decks, which provide direct access to the hotel beach. Other amenities include a pool deck with plenty of loungers for guests to sun themselves, plus a bocce court, putting green, and multi-purpose sports court. For meals, Sound View’s gorgeous seafront restaurant, The Halyard, features gourmet dishes inspired by sea and land. There’s also a charming piano bar, decorated with wood-paneled walls and nautical oil paintings. Adding substance to style, the hotel hosts a smattering of cultural events, including musical performances and educational talks.