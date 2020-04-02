Why It’s So Important to Stay Connected

As our May/June 2020 issue went to press, the world was struggling to contain the COVID-19 virus: Air travel between the United States and most of Europe was severely restricted, major events had been canceled, and health officials were asking us to keep our distance from one another. At the time, it was hard to see to the other side of this crisis: when we would return to “normal.” As you read this, that still might be true.

At AFAR, we take seriously our commitment to help serve you, the world’s best travelers, with information and stories that inspire, guide, and enable you to live your lives to the fullest. Right now, that means both keeping you up to date on how the virus is affecting global travel and continuing to inspire you to travel when the time is right. I’m so proud of our coverage of the coronavirus crisis to date. Our team brings a sophisticated traveler’s perspective to the rapidly changing news, offering thoughtful context and insights. If you haven’t already, I encourage you to subscribe to AFAR’s email newsletter to stay connected with our community on a daily basis. To sign up, go to afar.com/newsletters.