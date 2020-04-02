Why It’s So Important to Stay Connected

By Greg Sullivan
Apr 2, 2020
From the May/June 2020 issue
AFAR’s co-founder Greg Sullivan reflects on our rapidly changing world as the magazine goes to print.
As our May/June 2020 issue went to press, the world was struggling to contain the COVID-19 virus: Air travel between the United States and most of Europe was severely restricted, major events had been canceled, and health officials were asking us to keep our distance from one another. At the time, it was hard to see to the other side of this crisis: when we would return to “normal.” As you read this, that still might be true.
At AFAR, we take seriously our commitment to help serve you, the world’s best travelers, with information and stories that inspire, guide, and enable you to live your lives to the fullest. Right now, that means both keeping you up to date on how the virus is affecting global travel and continuing to inspire you to travel when the time is right. I’m so proud of our coverage of the coronavirus crisis to date. Our team brings a sophisticated traveler’s perspective to the rapidly changing news, offering thoughtful context and insights. If you haven’t already, I encourage you to subscribe to AFAR’s email newsletter to stay connected with our community on a daily basis. To sign up, go to afar.com/newsletters.
We also know that at times like this, it’s more important than ever to remember all that’s good and inspiring in our world. I hope this issue of the magazine offers a chance for you to think about your next trip, whenever that may be, and to stay engaged with all of the reasons we love to travel.
