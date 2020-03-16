What Life Looks Like in Locked-Down Countries

Across the globe, countries are closing borders and asking citizens to stay home in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s what people are doing to cope.

As travelers, what affects the world abroad affects us—even when we’re back home and have stowed our suitcases for a while. And this week, perhaps more than ever, we’ve been checking in with friends around the world to see how they’re doing in the face of COVID-19. From Sicily and Spain to Denmark and China, here’s how people on lockdown (and others potentially soon on their way to it) are feeling—and what they’re doing to keep carrying on during trying global times. China Vainilla Wen, 30, writer in Quannan I spend much of my time traveling and working abroad, but decided to spend Chinese New Year with my family at home in China this year, so I came back to China at the end of November and planned to stay until the end of February. I’ve been here since then. At the beginning (around Jan. 24), the government just suggested we don’t leave our houses to visit friends, it was just suggestions. People were still going out. But by about the fourth day of Chinese New Year the country really took things very seriously. After that, every family could only go every two days to buy supplies. But there was never any food shortage of supply problem, never any chaos at all. It was depressing to see the roads and shops closed. For about two weeks, the whole country, almost 1.44 billion people, just stayed home. Now the factory workers are back to work and wearing masks, but schools and universities are still closed. Everyone is taking online courses. Our government is a strong government, they decide something and do it. I’m glad the government took strong action fast, the situation is much better and getting under control. We are not afraid. I’m still staying at my parents’ house and helping care for my new niece, who was born Feb. 17, during all of this. I feel more like a nanny than a traveler anymore. We named her Suhan. It means “in spring time everything wakes up and is sprouting, and everyone will be smiling.” Italy Dario Ferrante, 52, CEO of Absolute Sicilia in Palermo, Sicily Lockdown. What a word. I first heard it during 9/11 and found it hard to understand. Locking an entire country. But it took just a few minutes—after Italian Prime Minister Conte extended the red zone to all of the national territory to contain the outbreak—for us to become aware that this problem was involving everybody. All of Italy is now under lockdown. And so, in my country, we went from the undervaluation of the virus and putting the blame on media to a real awareness. An awareness made of closures of schools and public spaces, the suspension of funerals and weddings and sporting events, and strong checks by police in a tough attempt to stop the epidemic. At first, being on lockdown just felt like enjoying a very long weekend, watching Netflix, lying on the sofa, reading books and eating. Keep on eating as never before. But then you realize it’s not an arbitrary decision but an imposition, with no chance to see your friends, your aging parents, no chance to go to a restaurant for aperitif or enjoy a museum or concert. That’s when you realize it’s time to reschedule your life, planning your day out to avoid probable madness. So I wake up early as I always have, get in a workout at home, check emails. Work operations are of course slow—I work in tourism—but I’m using more time to read, create new programs and strategies and share ideas with other tour operators so we’ll be ready when business starts back up. [On March 13], all Italians met virtually on our balconies to transform them into a stage for a DJ set, opera, live concert, etc. We all started to play, sing and dance as if we were enjoying the largest party ever. And [the next day], we went onto our balconies and terraces and clapped our hands for doctors and health workers. It’s a way to exorcise this invisible enemy. We are using creativity and our big hearts as weapons to this terrible virus. Today, we all believe the virus can be overcome if we try hard enough. We are Italians, we are European, we are humans of the same planet. United we stand! Photo by Massimo Alberico/Shutterstock Milan was part of the initial lockdown in Italy on March 8. Christopher MacLean, 46, retired U.S. military, occasional wine blogger in Milan We’ve been in the apartment, apart from grocery runs, for seven days now. The Lombardy region lockdown started on March 8, the national version was March 9. Three weeks before that, we stopped taking our 10 month-old baby outside, and limited our own outings to the supermarket, the local wine store and takeout restaurants. So seven days ago, we lost the takeout option and our wine store closed. This week, it’s been fun trying to find drinkable wines at the supermarket. I don’t think there’s a projected end date for the lockdown. My wife will work from home until at least the beginning of April. To prepare, about four weeks ago, we rented a car and went to the U.S. Army base in Vicenza (our first trip there since moving to Milan three years ago) to stock up on diapers, baby wipes, and Clorox wipes. Those items are cheaper in the U.S. Otherwise, we try to buy a lot of everything when we go to the grocery store, just to minimize trips out of the house. As a stay-at-home dad, the main difference is that I no longer take my son for a walk in the stroller every day. He’s pretty restless in the evenings and hates going to bed. Also, my wife has turned his bedroom into a temporary teleworking office. During some of her business calls, I’m not allowed to use the changing table, which makes dirty diapers slightly more challenging. For dealing with stress, we watch Cheers reruns on Amazon right after the Italian news ends at 9pm. We’re in season 8, and my Italian wife still likes it! From my perspective, as long as we have access to supermarkets, the lockdown is pretty endurable. Maybe I’ll feel different next week though? Spain Sonia Lertxundi, 46, teacher in Barcelona

Basically, I can’t do much right now other than stay at home reading books, watching news and films and trying to get some exercise in. I chat with family and friends and can go shopping for food. But the worst thing is we don’t know when it’s going to end and how we’re going to survive with the economy. Some young people here aren’t taking it seriously yet, we’ve just started and it will be very hard. I’ve cancelled all my travels, they can wait. I am most worried about my mom, who lives across the country and needs to leave her apartment to go shopping. She doesn’t want to ask for any help. We have to protect old people. Jonathan Ahladas, 46, physical therapist/acupuncturist in Madrid It’s like a ghost town here. The downtown historic and touristic areas, like the Plaza Mayor and Gran Via, are pretty much empty. All of the restaurants and their outdoor terraces, which define the social culture of Madrid, are also vacant. Spaniards are an extremely social people who will find any excuse to get together, talk, have some tapas and a casual beer or glass of wine. So to see a vacant Madrid just goes to show how serious the civilian population is taking this. There’s a massive social media campaign going on #quedateencasa [“stay at home”] and #yomequedoencasa [“I’m staying home”] to bring consciousness and awareness that you, me, all of us might be potential vectors of contagion. And by practicing social distancing and self-quarantining, we can help “flatten the curve” and ultimately help those at risk. Our family is doing well, and I’ve yet to have news of any of our family, friends or acquaintances being infected. So, we will look at this as an opportunity to bond as a family and reconnect (through technology) with old friends, as a time for self-reflection, to slow down and focus on and value what truly matters (family, health and the greater good). It’s a time to cook, read, organize, and play—and to rekindle all things that we, as a collective society, have lost over the years. As a father of two zestful young boys, we parents with younger ones at home will need be even more patient, resourceful and creative and be the stable and calming rock for them during this unstable time. Switzerland Michel Binggeli, 47, manager in Zurich I went to a restaurant last night [Friday, March 13] with friends. It had just been announced by the government that they’re not letting more than 50 people in a restaurant at a time in Switzerland. My friends and I didn’t really follow the rules about not hugging each other. One had just been left by his wife and was crying, I held him. What was I supposed to do? When I walk through the streets of Zurich now I do see fewer people, retailers are quite empty except food stores, where rice and potatoes and things are missing from the shelves, which are still quite fully stocked otherwise. I stocked up two weeks ago when I saw what was happening in Northern Italy, which is not far from here. We were all told to work from home from Monday. I’m looking forward to it. I think there will be a positive effect on innovation with all this collaborative and digital work getting a boost in the coming weeks. On the one side it’s a pity because we will be socializing less, but now is a time for some reflection with life slowing down. This is part of something historic. It’s part of something that never happened in Switzerland and in many other countries. Denmark Siranda Frees Flores Thorup, 28, nursing student in Copenhagen Today [Saturday, March 14] is the third day of what they said would be a 14-day lockdown in Denmark, but we know it will last way longer. I’ve been doing an internship at a psychiatric hospital as part of my education and had two weeks left before I was supposed to go travel in Thailand and Cambodia with my boyfriend. That won’t happen now. I’m in a super stressful situation because initially we were told by the government every school in Denmark has to close. And we were told to stay home from our internship. The next day the university told us we have to come back as soon as possible or the internship won’t be approved. People are panicking because it’s totally against the government’s advice. It’s a super weird atmosphere in Copenhagen, people seem afraid of one another and public transport is totally empty. Today they also closed down the borders so we are really trapped in our own country. It’s a totally surreal feeling. The news is spamming us all day and it doesn’t really help my paranoia, so now I don’t check anymore. Czech Republic Sasha Hlozek, 38, international education administrator in Prague We aren’t on lockdown yet, but on Friday [March 13] the Czech government declared a state of emergency for the next 30 days. Then today [March 14] they decided to close most shops and restaurants for at least the next 10 days. Because it’s not a lockdown, we can still go out to grocery stores, pharmacies, etc. and public transportation is functioning, so it wasn’t such a sense of panic. I did go buy some back-up groceries to make sure I had some basics at home, in case I find myself in a situation where I need to be quarantined or everything shuts down. With the shop and restaurant closures, a lot of establishments quickly came up with the solution of just opening a window for customers to order and take out food, coffee, beer —it was kind of cool to see the quick innovation and the way people were adapting in the neighborhood, still coming out to enjoy a beautiful day and support local businesses. I have my family here in Prague, and I have been in close touch with many friends back in the U.S., so I really do feel that we’re all going through this together. It’s helped me feel less stressed. Yesterday and today, I went for a nice, long walk in a beautiful park in my neighborhood—it feels good to get outside and be in the fresh air. I also baked yesterday, which helped me feel relaxed. I plan to really try and appreciate all the small moments, the people around me and the slower pace of life for a while. France Nav Vilain, 45, poet in Rodez

I can’t help but think there’s a deeper lesson here if we can just go beyond the surface. What is the lesson every individual can learn from this? I’m exploring that within me at the moment which naturally extends to my work as a poet. I feel something really positive could come out of this if people introspect and ask themselves, “What is this really about?” What does this mean to me in my life as an individual, with my family, with my friends, with my community and as part of the global collective? What can we take from this as a lesson toward progress on every level in our lives? But it’s not easy when people are panicking to buy toilet rolls and stock up on pasta. We’re faced here with the opportunity for deep transformation. But first we need to drop our fears and stay open to our inner voice. Ireland Yvonne Gordon, travel writer and AFAR Local Expert for Ireland in Dublin We are in the early stages of COVID-19 [with 169 confirmed cases in the Republic of Ireland by Sunday evening, and two deaths] but the health service is preparing for a lot more—it feels like the calm before the storm. Experts say our current rate of infection is around two weeks behind Italy. We are not in full lockdown but things are changing fast. People are being asked to practice social distancing to help flatten the curve. Since Thursday [March 12], schools and universities are closed and people have been asked to work from home. All cultural attractions including museums, galleries and tourist attractions are closed, as well as public buildings, libraries, gyms and playgrounds—and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations for March 17 are of course cancelled. On Sunday [March 15], the government asked all pubs to close. It is lovely to see how the community here is coming together as the days go on. There are social media hashtags in local areas to help vulnerable people who need shopping etc. Restaurants and hotels are delivering free hot meals to them and to health workers. Chefs are posting free recipes on social media, yoga teachers are giving live online classes and a bakery is giving out free sourdough starters so people can make their own bread. Although it’s still early days here, the message is getting through to everyone to stay home and play their part in containing the spread of this virus. Norway Trude Sæterøy, 46, area manager in Oslo I’m lucky to be Norwegian, our government is really trying to help people. We are all just staying home at the moment. Some are quarantined and the rest of us are trying to limit our activities. I feel that all of us are taking it seriously. For the people working in the travel industry it’s devastating, more and more places are closing. I am doing well, I’m not sick and I hope to stay that way. I can’t visit customers or travel, so we need to communicate with customers by phone. But I’m okay with that. I’m not really worried, I feel safe that the people in our government are doing what they can. Thursday [March 12] was chaos, but I think people have adjusted a bit from the initial shock. Many people had gone to their cabins in the mountains, but the government told them to go home to prevent overburdening small town healthcare facilities. We’re not supposed to travel anywhere unless it’s absolutely necessary. There’s a Norwegian concept called dugnad. It’s a type of voluntary work where everybody comes together to help. It could be gardening around the apartment, a bake sale to raise money for the local soccer club. Everybody, rich or poor, is prepared to do what they can to help. So I guess this is why we come together as a people in a time of crisis, and don’t divide the country. We are calling this a dugnad as well. Photo by Sagar Samel Mumbai has only begun to take measures to stem the spread of the virus. India Sachith Sankrani, 38, creative director Brand Management Firm in Mumbai There is no lockdown as such yet. As of now, we are free to travel abroad and within the country. India is a large country and each state is currently taking ad-hoc measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Mumbai just announced it is banned for groups of five or more people to assemble anywhere. However, public transport is a big worry as we can’t avoid large numbers of people there. On the street here it’s normal, but masked people have increased. So far, I am just preparing for the possibility of working remotely. Most large companies in Mumbai are now taking measures like “work from home” policies. At home, I order food via apps and use Ubers pretty often to get around and that has not changed. Restaurants, bar, cinemas and schools are all shut. All tourism-related industries are already suffering badly and it’s just going to get worse. The government has restricted marriage gatherings, which usually draw hundreds of people in India. And while this didn’t affect the recent Holi festival, upcoming festivals will surely have restrictions. I think it’s a good time to take a break and rearrange our priorities in life. It’s forcing people to take time off from work and other worldly distractions and spend time with their family and friends. I plan to head up to the Himalayas in April. The next two weeks will be very critical. Germany Pier Giorgio Danella, 55, bank employee in Frankfurt-am-Main Things in Germany are generally worsening. I am strongly convinced Germany will shut down everything, and not only the schools, but it hasn’t happened yet. I’m concerned because every minute I see this virus affecting my friends and family in Italy, and I feel in Germany there’s a lack of transparency in terms of how many people are really infected. Germany is organized but is missing the decision process, and afraid of the economic consequences. But it is difficult to judge things as this is a completely new situation. In my family with my wife and 10-year-old son, we are following the Italian protocol by staying mostly at home. I’ve started working at home. We’ve told our son our life is going to change for the next two to three weeks. He was already prepared because his ice hockey team has suspended training and games. We’ve made a strict plan for how we will spend our days so he’s not just wasting time on the iPad playing games with his friends.