7 Relaxing Days on California’s Central Coast and Beyond

California is a land of calming waves, serene lakes, and prehistoric sequoias, and each diverse attraction remains within easy access to the next. Whether it’s enjoying yoga classes and candlelit dinners in Ventura County, taking in the timeless style of the Central Coast, or skiing and sledding amid the snow-capped groves of Sequoia National Forest, this trip through the Golden State is a recipe for certain tranquility.

Of course, with our weeklong itinerary, there’s plenty to stimulate wellness for body and mind as well, with no lack of lively cultural curiosities and fresh, innovative cuisine. Moreover, with opportunities at every turn to hike, surf, and swim, this part of California will keep you feeling fit without sacrificing all the crucial little comforts to make you feel right at home.

Though the Central Coast should be every bit as sunny and mild as you imagine it to be, by winter the Sierra Nevada mountains also transform into a snowy wonderland. Visiting in the shoulder months of fall and spring, though, allows for the perfect compromise. Flying into Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) offers the most flexibility, but for domestic flights, the Bob Hope (Hollywood Burbank) Airport is another easy option located just over an hour’s drive to Malibu.