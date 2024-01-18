AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Compensation may impact how an offer is presented. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team.

All information about the World of Hyatt Credit Card has been collected independently by AFAR.

In the past three years, Hyatt’s loyalty program, World of Hyatt, has grown at a rapid-fire pace nearly doubling its portfolio with 28 brands across four collections—Timeless, Boundless, Independent, and Inclusive—and more than 1,400 properties worldwide. While it’s still modest compared to other major hotel loyalty programs like Marriott Bonvoy, Hilton Honors, and IHG One Rewards, which cover more than 6,000 properties each, its smaller size is not indicative of its strength. In fact, World of Hyatt points carry far more value than those of its competitors, and the program offers some of the industry’s top opportunities for redeeming points—plus a highly rewarding elite status program.

Here, we cover the ins and outs of a World of Hyatt membership, including how to earn and burn points, the track to elite status, and what World of Hyatt’s 40 million members (and counting) can look forward to in 2024 and beyond.

Joining World of Hyatt

A World of Hyatt membership is free and easy to attain through a quick sign-up process online. Once a member, you’ll have access to exclusive member rates and the ability to earn and redeem points across the program’s portfolio, comprising four collections. The largest is Hyatt’s Timeless Collection, underscored by trusted names like Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, and Hyatt Place, while the Boundless Collection includes popular lifestyle-focused brands, such as Miraval, Alila, Andaz, Thompson Hotels, and Dream Hotels. The Inclusive Collection features 10 all-inclusive brands from Secrets Resorts & Spas to Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, and the Independent Collection showcases unique boutique properties across the world, often in big cities.

How to earn points as a World of Hyatt member

There are several ways to accrue World of Hyatt points, from overnight stays at portfolio properties to credit card welcome offers and through partner programs.

When booking directly through Hyatt channels, travelers earn 5 World of Hyatt points per dollar spent on stays, dining, spa services, and 10 points per dollar spent on FIND experiences, which are educational, cultural, and wellness-focused experiences organized through Hyatt. (Note that even if you’re not a guest, most hotels award points on dining and spa services if you provide your account number when paying.) Thanks to a strategic partnership, travelers can also book most Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) properties through Hyatt’s website. By doing so, they earn five World of Hyatt points per dollar spent, receive complimentary continental breakfast for two daily, complimentary Wi-Fi, and more.

In addition, Hyatt’s personal and business cobranded credit cards typically sweeten the sign-up deal with generous welcome offers. Now through March 6, the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card grants up to 75,000 World of Hyatt bonus points accrued as follows: The first 60,000 bonus points can be earned after spending $5,000 within the first three months from account opening, with another 15,000 bonus points after spending $12,000 in the first six months from account opening.

World of Hyatt is also a transfer partner of Chase Ultimate Rewards, so points earned from the likes of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve® can be transferred to World of Hyatt at a one-to-one ratio. Both the Preferred and Reserve currently boast new cardmember offers of 60,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months of card membership.

A collaboration with American Airlines offers World of Hyatt elite members one point for every dollar spent on flights. In reverse, American AAdvantage elite members earn one mile for every dollar spent on Hyatt stays. Members must link their accounts between the two programs to double-dip.

Furthermore, World of Hyatt members can transfer points to friends and relatives once every 30 days at no charge. They can also buy up to 55,000 points per calendar year.

World of Hyatt elite status and milestone rewards

World of Hyatt has four levels of membership, starting with the basic Member level, plus three elite tiers in ascending order: Discoverist, Explorist, and Globalist. Earning elite tier status requires staying a certain number of nights in Hyatt hotels or accumulating base points (typically five points per dollar spent) in a calendar year. Each tier comes with a variety of benefits like discounted room rates, premium internet, room upgrades, late checkout, Club lounge access, and more. Top-level Globalist status, for example, gives 30 percent bonus points on qualifying purchases, room upgrades (up to standard suites), Club lounge access or complimentary breakfast, and 4 p.m. late checkout, upon availability.

Qualification requirements are as follows:

Here’s what it takes to qualify for each tier of World of Hyatt elite status. Courtesy of Hyatt

World of Hyatt Credit Card and World of Hyatt Business Credit Card cardmembers are both automatically given the benefits of first-rung Discoverist status but only five qualifying nights toward elite status.

Once elite status is obtained in a calendar year, it’s valid for the rest of that year, the entire next calendar year, and then the first two months of the following year. For example, if you achieve Globalist status by October 2024, you’ll have it until February 28, 2026.

In addition to granting elite status through qualifying nights or base points, World of Hyatt gives Milestone Rewards—like club access, free night certificates, Guest of Honor status, or suite upgrades, for example—when hitting specific thresholds of nights or points in a calendar year. Think of them as bonus gifts as you climb the elite ladder. What’s more? A Brand Explorer sub-program incentivizes members by awarding a free night after staying with 5 different brands from the 28 in the portfolio.

Redeeming World of Hyatt points for free stays

To redeem points for a free night at a Hyatt hotel, follow this easy-to-understand award chart. It groups hotels into eight categories, with points redemptions beginning at 3,500 points and going up to 45,000 points for a free night in a standard room. There’s also off-peak, standard, and peak pricing for each hotel category depending on the season. Sub-charts show points redemptions for free nights in a guaranteed suite or premium suite (versus a standard room).

The Inclusive Collection has its own award chart, grouping resorts into six lettered categories and with rewards ranging from 12,000 points for a free night at a Category A property during off-peak times to 58,000 points for a free night at a Category F resort during peak times.

If maximized correctly, World of Hyatt points can be very valuable. Two of our top recent redemptions include a two-night stay at Category 8 Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme in France for 40,000 points per night (versus €1,450 per night) and a weekend at Category 6 Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas for 50,000 points for two nights (versus $1,273 total for the two nights).

Some other great things to note about reward bookings is that resort fees, which tend to be rather steep in beach destinations, are always waived when booking with points. It’s also possible to combine points and cash to stay at many hotels if you’re low on points but still want to use the ones you have. Finally, to prevent points from expiring, there must be account activity at least once every 24 months.

What to look forward to as a World of Hyatt member

There’s plenty to look forward to with the World of Hyatt in 2024 and beyond. First the program has been updated to offer more chances to earn Milestone Rewards in 2024, and the Guest of Honor program has received a complete makeover.

Hyatt’s acquisition of Mr & Mrs Smith, a travel club platform with direct booking to over 1,500 luxury and boutique hotels, means that select Mr & Mrs Smith properties will eventually start offering World of Hyatt benefits and properties will become bookable on hyatt.com.

A new short-term vacation rental platform unveiled in December 2023, Homes & Hideaways by World of Hyatt, features short-term private home rentals, where members can earn and redeem points.

Furthermore, Hyatt has multiple luxury and lifestyle openings on the horizon. Some we are most excited about are the debuts of Thompson Hotels in Houston, Palm Springs, and South Beach, Miami—all in 2024—and Park Hyatt openings in Marrakech, London, Los Cabos, and Kuala Lumpur in 2024, followed by Johannesburg, Cancun, and Taipei in 2025.

This article was originally published in 2019; it was updated on January 18, 2024. All information about the Chase Sapphire card has been collected independently by Afar. Chase Sapphire is no longer available through Afar. While the offers mentioned above are accurate at the time of publication, they are subject to change at any time, and may have changed or may no longer be available.