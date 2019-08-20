Use your World of Hyatt points to score a stay across from Paris’s famed museum at the Hotel du Louvre.

The hotel company’s free loyalty program consists of more than 875 properties across nearly 20 brands. Here’s how to best benefit from a membership.

Formerly called Hyatt Gold Passport, the free World of Hyatt loyalty program covers more than 875 worldwide hotels across 19 brands. While not as large as its competitors, namely the massive Marriott Bonvoy and Hilton Honors programs, the World of Hyatt consists of plenty of great properties and ways to earn and redeem points. Here, we break down some of the unique perks of a World of Hyatt membership (such as a recent point-sharing deal with American Airlines), bonus point opportunities, as well as which properties and experiences are the best fit for travelers looking to earn and use reward points. How to benefit as a member Upon joining, members receive free Internet at all World of Hyatt–participating hotels. Added bonus: Reservations made through the recently revamped World of Hyatt app will earn 500 bonus points between now and September 30. Travelers earn five points per dollar spent on stays, dining, and spa services. Even if you’re not a guest, most hotels award points on dining and spa services if you provide your account number when paying. The greater your status, the greater your earning potential, with the highest elite tier, called Globalist, earning a 30 percent bonus plus perks like free breakfast and suite upgrades. The Milestone Rewards program incentivizes members by awarding a free night after staying with five different brands, for example. Few hotel loyalty programs offer something similar.

