By Bailey Berg
  •  March 08, 2023

You Can Stay Overnight at Ted Lasso’s Favorite Pub—Here’s How

In honor of the third season of the hit Apple TV+ show—out March 15—Airbnb is launching a very special overnight stay for a few lucky fans.

Ted Lasso Airbnb - Exterior

Called the Prince’s Head in real life, this authentic English pub will be available for rent for three nights only.

Courtesy of Airbnb

If you, like Dani Rojas, think “FOOTBALL IS LIFE” and have been eagerly awaiting the third season of Ted Lasso (premiering March 15), Airbnb has the stay for you.

To celebrate the hit Apple TV+ show’s return after a nearly two-year hiatus, the home rental company has teamed up with Ted Lasso to give fans a one-of-a-kind immersive experience at the Crown & Anchor pub (known as the Prince’s Head in real life). On March 21, Airbnb will open up bookings for three one-night stays at the pub available on October 23, 24, and 25, 2023. Whoever manages to nab one of the overnight stays will get to bring up to three friends with them.

The traditional English pub appears in most episodes of the show as a gathering place for the football players and coaches (it’s down the street from Ted’s apartment), sports fans, and locals. Like the characters, guests can spend their night playing a competitive round of darts, singing karaoke, going for the highest score on the pinball machine, challenging their mates to a round of chess, or having a philosophical discussion about life over a pint at Ted’s favorite corner table.

Ted Lasso Airbnb Bedroom

One of the two bedrooms, complete with Ted’s “BELIEVE” poster

Courtesy of Airbnb

The rate for each stay is £11 (about US$13), a nod to the number of players each team has on the field at any given time. It also includes a dinner from the Prince’s Head as well as AFC Richmond gear, which guests can wear to cheer on real-life local teams. There will also be the opportunity to sample Ted’s famous “biscuits with the boss” shortbread, served with what he calls “hot brown water,” “garbage,” or “pigeon’s sweat” (aka tea).

Guests will be able to dream of Premier League victory in two bedrooms adjacent to the bar (one with a queen bed and another with two double beds).

How to stay the night in the Ted Lasso pub

Book soon: airbnb.com

The three individual nights at the Crown & Anchor Airbnb in October will open for booking on Tuesday, March 21, at 1 p.m. ET at airbnb.com/tedlasso and are on a first-come, first served basis. The sports fans lucky enough to score one of the few positions will be responsible for getting themselves to and from Richmond, which is about a 40-minute tube ride west from Victoria Station in central London.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is the associate travel news editor at AFAR, where she covers breaking news, trends, tips, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. When not interviewing sources or writing articles, she can be found exploring art galleries, visiting craft breweries, hiking with her dogs, and planning her next adventure (at present, she’s been to 75+ countries and hopes to spend time in every one someday).
