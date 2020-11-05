Where Travelers Are Going for the Holidays in 2020

Turns out, some people are still planning holiday getaways with responsible travel in mind.

share this article

Should we go home to see family for the holidays? Should we go anywhere for the holidays? When it comes to these very real, personal questions about visiting loved ones, we’re struggling like everyone else to make a smart, careful decision. Everyone has different risk tolerances during the coronavirus pandemic and COVID contexts (for instance, I am in lockdown in London for the month of November, while family in Switzerland can travel more freely in Europe). Turns out, some people are still planning holiday getaways with responsible travel in mind. According to travel advisors, they’re booking every kind of trip: solo travel, couples, families with young kids, and extended multigen holidays. Whether it’s a do-nothing beach holiday, a safari, or even leaning into over-the-top Christmas magic at a hotel, there’s something for every ready traveler here. As with all trips right now, we suggest checking with your travel advisor, airline, and hotel about current COVID restrictions and requirements in the destinations you plan to visit. Consult the CDC guidelines for whether you should travel at this time. FOR SUNSHINE AND BEACH HOLIDAYS MEXICO With today’s constantly changing travel restrictions and testing delays, Mexico is one of the easiest trip options for Americans. While flights are still somewhat limited, air travel has been ongoing throughout the pandemic, and visitors only face routine health screenings when entering the country, rather than negative-test or quarantine requirements. Cabo, Mexico Cabo is a great choice for the holidays because it offers such a huge variety of accommodation. Sandy Pappas, owner of Sandy Pappas Travel, recommends the luxury all-inclusive Grand Velas Los Cabos, which has an “over-the-top spa,” a Michelin-starred restaurant, and a big kid’s club with art projects, storytelling, board games, and more—open from morning to late evening. Its sister property, Casa Del Mar, is a lovely 17-suite boutique beachfront property closer to the center of Cabo San Lucas and more budget friendly with rooms from $250 a night, depending on the season. At Viceroy Los Cabos, festive season begins at Thanksgiving and lasts through mid-January with more than 15 holiday programs for all ages, including Mexican Posada (the traditional Mexican Christmas celebration), pie-making classes, gingerbread decorating, and pumpkin painting. Families can stay in two- or three-bedroom casitas or four-bedroom villas for a spacious holiday celebration, including four-course Thanksgiving and Christmas menus. Merida, Mexico At the northwest tip of the Yucatán Peninsula, Merida specifically is a quick flight from several U.S. cities (though now during COVID, most routes stop in Mexico City) but feels world’s away from home. Go to explore the colonial city and its surrounding Mayan sites, then venture farther afield to swim in cenotes and go birding in the jungle. Base your stay at the stunning Chablé Yucatan, just 35 minutes inland from Merida. A former hacienda where tequila was made, the resort features original architectural elements like colorful arches and stone walls—one restaurant is even located in the old distillery building and the family home now serves as the main office and wine cellar. All of this creates an only-in-Mexico feel, and that’s before you even try the delicious food at Ixi’im (which also houses one of the largest tequila collections in the world) or take a yoga class overlooking the resort’s private cenote. Guests can also look forward to an award-winning spa, a brand-new golf course, traditional cooking classes, and tours of the resort’s organic gardens—plus freestanding casitas with private plunge pools and outdoor showers. HAWAII As of October 15, Hawaii has reopened its borders to Americans, and have we ever needed that aloha spirit more. Visitors can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test results to avoid an otherwise mandatory 14-day quarantine; there is still a partial inter-island travel quarantine requirement. Maui

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement