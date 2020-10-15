Where to Go Now in Hawaii

From the Big Island to Kauai, here’s where to stay and what to do, according to experts.

Ever since Hawaii mandated a 14-day quarantine for all arrivals on March 26, it has been stop and go for reopening its borders. But borders are reopening October 15, allowing visitors to present a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of arrival to avoid a mandatory 14-day quarantine. (The one exception for now is the Big Island of Hawaii: If you’re arriving at Kona airport, you must take a second test upon arrival in addition to showing a negative test result.) “With proper precautions, people are booked, but looking at cancellation windows closely,” says Ken Neibaur, a luxury travel advisor with La Jolla, California–based travel agency TravelEdge. “The next couple of weeks will be crucial to see how Hawaii emerges—it would be best to have a standard entry policy for all islands, which is key for people to feel confident. I think we’ll see a significant number of requests for bookings to Hawaii.” Hawaii is in rare form right now, says Debbie Misajon, founder of the Coconut Traveler, and a destination expert specializing in Hawaii. With a 98 percent drop in tourism, travelers can get back to the feeling of what Hawaii used to feel like—and deeply engage with its culture in a more sustainable way. “If you’re staying in a house or villa, request that your provisions come from a local farmer or rancher,” she said. “If splurging on a helicopter tour, choose a provider that builds in carbon off-setting in the pricing. For experiences, join a local biologist and swim with sharks, roll up your sleeves to pull invasive seaweed from a fishpond, or replant a native Hawaiian forest.” Whatever you choose to do, Hawaii will always be a dream destination. And as hotels reopen in the next few months, we’ve rounded up some of the places to stay and things to do, chosen by travel experts who know the islands well. The Big Island, Hawaii What to do Hawaii—better known as the Big Island—is the largest of the island chain, with more than 10 diverse climate zones. It is known for its endless adventure options, beaches ranging from mild to rough waters, hiking in rain forests, black-sand deserts, Volcanoes National Park with two active volcanoes—and great places to stay. Where to stay Michael King, a travel advisor based in Kansas City with Largay Travel, has visited Hawaii more than 15 times and has spent a lot of time on the Big Island. “Most people stay on the Kona side, where there is more sunshine and all the top resorts. In my opinion, the best one is the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, close to Kona airport, with great golf but not a terrific beach. You have to get further up the coast where the beaches are wider, and even there, the water can be fairly rough.” The Four Seasons property will reopen December 1. Neibaur also loves to recommend the home rental options at the Four Seasons complex, especially for those seeking more privacy now. “Everyone is looking forward to the reopening of Mauna Lani, an Auberge property [soft opening on November 15], several years in the making,” said Ken Neibaur. “It’s a very large property, with a tremendous amount of public space. The Mauna Kea, part of the Autograph Collection, has been a standard for Californians, and they have villas, as well.” King likes the area around the Mauna Kea, and has rented a condo there with his wife, Barbara, for a couple of months at a time, since it’s away from crowds, with good beaches and activities. Photo by Sean Xu/Shutterstock Steep cliffs on the coast of Maui, as seen from the Road to Hana Maui What to do

