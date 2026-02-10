Acts of Service? Words of Affirmation? Here’s Where to Travel Based on Your Love Language

In love with travel? Consider looking to your love language to inspire your next vacation.

Originally developed by author Gary Chapman in the 1990s, the five love languages refer to how people prefer to receive love from others.

If you’re someone whose love language is acts of service, for example, you might be moved by a partner, friend, or family member who shows their affection through actions that help to alleviate stress and make your life smoother (read: make that laundry pile disappear).

People who identify with words of affirmation as their love language prioritize verbal communication and tend to cherish compliments, handwritten notes, and other sentimental items and acts that send a clear message of support and love.

If your love language is physical touch, then a good cuddle, a gentle reach of the hand, and other forms of nonverbal communication (that go beyond the purely sexual) most speak to you. People who get giddy over quality time are all about spending intentional time with loved ones and being fully engaged and in the moment. And if you identify most with the love language of receiving gifts, you’re likely sparked by surprises and gestures of both the material and experiential varieties.

Wondering how all that ties in to travel?

“It makes sense to look inward and tap into what truly speaks to you and your significant other and/or family in order to determine the best travel destination and experiences for you,” says Stephanie Williamson, founder of Boston-based Raison d’être Travel, a boutique travel agency and Virtuoso member. Travel can be made all the more meaningful when you approach it from this self-reflective angle, she says.

Keep in mind that, like your travel tastes, your love language may evolve over time. But whether you’re traveling with a partner or solo, tapping into your love language on the road gives you the power to strike a deeper, more satisfying chord during your trip.

Acts of service

On a trip with Ecoventura, join a reforestation project while visiting the Galápagos to show your love for acts of service. Courtesy of Ecoventura

If this one’s your love language, you’re likely to value and appreciate acts of service that not only benefit you but also come from you, too, says Williamson. You’ll be living your truth when you seek resorts and tour operators that offer tangible ways to participate in bettering the place you’re visiting.

Consider, for example, an eco-conscious expedition in the Galápagos with Ecoventura, which invites guests to plant a tree to help with reforestation efforts during a visit to a giant tortoise sanctuary in the Santa Cruz highlands.

“For an acts of service person, there is a profound emotional release in having a role and a job to do that cares for another living being,” says Brian Tan, CEO and founder of luxury travel company Zicasso.

He points to vacation activities that may include learning how to care for an elephant (instead of riding one) in a place like Chiang Rai, Thailand. “You wake up early to chop sugar cane, scrub the elephant’s thick skin in the river, and check their feet,” he says about one of many Zicasso offerings designed to enable travelers to give back.

Words of affirmation

If your love language is words of affirmation, head to Paris, where classic bistros encourage hours of talking, listening, and lingering. Photo by Camille Brodard/Unsplash

“Caring about—and showing your interest—in your partner’s hobbies and curiosities is always flattering and conducive to good dialogue,” says Cari Gray, CEO and founder of Gray & Co. and a member of the Afar Travel Advisory Council.

Perhaps plan a set-jetting trip inspired by a film or series you, your loved one, or a dear friend is into. A Lord of the Rings fan, for example, may delight over a trip to New Zealand to see filming locations and spend a few nights at Wharekauhau Lodge on the southern tip of the North Island, where luxurious private cottages gaze over the Pacific Ocean on a working sheep and cattle farm.

Additionally, Paris “is a classic choice, not for the cliché, but for the history of its poets and the quiet, tucked-away bistros that favor hours of lingering dialogue,” says Lucie Kittel, founder of Domino Travel, adding that you’ll never go wrong affirming your admiration during a stay at the Ritz.

Physical touch

At Dunton Hot Springs, embrace the extreme sensorial experience of soaking in outdoor mineral pools while gazing at gorgeous mountain landscapes. Courtesy of Dunton Hot Springs

In Bali, known for wellness culture, Hoshinoya Bali, near the quiet Balinese village of Tampaksiring, outside of Ubud, makes it easy for guests to indulge in sensory experiences. Wake up for breakfast in the private cocoon of one of the resort’s air gazebos, set on high pilings above a valley filled with palms and filled with plush pillows for lounging. After, ride the glass-roofed funicular down to the spa, where the treatments, such as a flower bath overlooking the river below or a Royal Lulur scrub (a Javanese beauty ritual traditionally performed in the days leading up to a woman’s wedding), will surely be appreciated by those who relish physical relaxation.

Gray says the physicality of adventure activities comes with natural endorphin rushes. She points to thrills like flying in a helicopter over Alaska’s grand landscapes to reach a gorgeous property like Sheldon Chalet, which offers snowshoeing and glacier spelunking in Denali National Park, among other excursions. Or zip along in a rigid inflatable boat across the water in Norway to reach the fairy-tale setting of Hotel Union Øye, for scenic hiking in the mountains in remote Norangsfjorden, followed by time in the sauna and a dip in the fjord waters.

Natural spas and mineral baths are another great way to indulge in sensorial experiences. In Japan’s Osaka city, the Four Seasons Hotel Osaka, which opened in 2024, has a 36th-floor spa with skyline views and private wooden ofuro bathtubs. In the U.S., hot springs resorts like Castle Hot Springs in Arizona or Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado offer guests the opportunity to soak in a natural setting.

Quality time

Spend quality time in remote wildernesses like the otherworldly Makgadikgadi Salt Pans in Botswana. Photo by Ed Wingate/Unsplash

Quieting the noise of daily life—not to mention technology’s distractions—goes a long way in making space for quality time.

“In a hyperconnected world, the ultimate luxury is silence,” says Tan. “These travelers don’t want ‘activities'; they want the removal of barriers. They are looking for environments so vast and isolating that the rest of the world falls away.”

If that sounds like your love language, Tan recommends something truly intrepid—either alone or with a companion—like spending a night on a Star Bed. The sleep-out deck with no tent, no roof, and no electricity in Botswana’s Makgadikgadi Salt Pans is one of many remote and wild experiences Zicasso can arrange.

“It removes the literal walls of a hotel room. With absolutely nothing to look at but the universe and each other, the conversation naturally shifts from the mundane, like logistics and work, to the existential, like dreams and memories,” Tan says.

Closer to home, adults-only Relais & Chateaux property Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, on a private island in the Florida Keys, makes nature the soundtrack for quality time as guests paddleboard in the surrounding mangroves or snorkel just offshore from the private beach. There are no TVs in the luxurious suites and stand-alone cottages, but swinging in a hammock overlooking the water or bathing in an outdoor copper tub makes it easy to connect with your travel companions.

Receiving gifts

Give the gift of a classic Western ranch experience at Montana’s Paws Up or the adult-only Green O, and bring home a custom-made cowboy hat as a souvenir. Photo by Stuart Thurlkill

Gifts, of course, can be material or experiential, and there’s no shortage of ways to regale the traveler in your life with both.

“In Japan, the highest form of gifting is giving an object that elevates a daily ritual, turning the mundane into a constant reminder of the relationship,” says Tan. During a trip to Sakai in Osaka Prefecture, the art of knife-making dates back six centuries. Tan suggests visiting a master swordsmith to commission a hand-forged kitchen knife to bring home.

While gifting knives in some cultures is seen as bad luck for severing ties, in Japan it’s the opposite. “It is a protective gift, intended to nourish the family and guard the future,” he says.

A ranch stay in the U.S. always makes for good bonding for an experiential gift. On the east coast, Quercus, with four cottages in the bucolic foothills of Georgia, offers horseback riding, clay target shooting, and bass fishing and kayaking on the Flint River.

Consider a Western classic like Montana’s Paws Up for families or the adult-only Green O, where one of many unique activities includes customizing a cattleman, gus, or gambler hat with feathers and unique pins for a keepsake you’ll always treasure.