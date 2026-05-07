Why Monaco Deserves More Than a Day Trip

Given that Monaco is the world’s second-smallest country, it’s tempting to say you’ve seen it after only a handful of hours. But stay longer, venture off the beaten path, and you’ll discover an unexpected, more nuanced side that I’ve come to know as a nearby resident who visits regularly as part of my commute.

Many visits to the Mediterranean principality start with a tour of its most famous architectural landmark, the Casino de Monte-Carlo. You can also drive the route of Formula One’s most celebrated street circuit on your way to the forecourt of the Prince’s Palace, on the other side of yacht-lined Port Hercules.

Going beyond Monaco’s headline attractions reveals one of the few places on Earth that concentrates so much history, culture, and lifestyle into so little space—and you might be surprised at how easy it all is to reach. By helicopter, Monaco is seven minutes from Nice Côte d’Azur Airport and a little more than 30 minutes by car or train. Plus, the proximity to France and Italy makes Monaco ideal for exploring before or after those countries.

Have afternoon tea and get a spa treatment in Monte-Carlo

One Monte-Carlo Courtesy of Visit Monaco/@BVergely

Most people use Monaco and Monte-Carlo interchangeably, but Monte-Carlo, best known as the site of the Casino de Monte-Carlo, is one of Monaco’s seven districts. If you could bottle Monaco’s glamor, Monte-Carlo would be the base note.

You’ll find designer boutiques lining the leafy promenades of the One Monte-Carlo area, as well as the trio of Monaco’s legendary belle époque five-star hotels: the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo, and Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo, which recently unveiled 45 newly designed rooms and suites. On the other side of the Casino, along the famous Formula One bend, the Fairmont Monte-Carlo has sea views and two hot summer rooftop destinations, Amù and Nikki Beach.

Take your time to linger over afternoon tea that’s (almost) too pretty to touch at Cédric Grolet Monte Carlo inside the Hôtel de Paris. The menu by the celebrated pastry chef Cédric Grolet changes with the seasons, yet a mainstay is his signature realistic recreations of fruits like mangoes and clementines as pastries, bursting with ganaches, confitures, and sponges.

For wellness, Monte-Carlo is also the neighborhood to bookmark. Choose from self-care options that draw on the latest technology at the Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo, where treatment rooms overlook the harbor. Spa Métropole by Guerlain is one of the principality’s latest addresses for well-being. Signature treatments include the Monaco Glow.

See the Prince’s Palace and eat at local restaurants in Monaco-Ville

From their home at the Prince’s Palace in Monaco-Ville, the Grimaldi family has ruled over Monaco since 1297, making them one of Europe’s oldest ruling dynasties. Much of the official residence is closed to the public, although between March 30–October 15 each year, you can peek inside on a tour of the Grands Appartements (or state rooms).

The experience has taken on a new dimension in recent years, as layers of paint have been stripped away to reveal Renaissance frescoes decorating ceilings and walls. Time your visit for 11:55 a.m. to also catch the changing of the guards.

From there, you can enjoy lunch in the shadow of the stately residence at local favorite Castelroc, where Marc Bonafède continues to serve dishes made using recipes from his great-grandmother, Rosette Bonafède, who opened the restaurant in 1953. A highlight is Rosette’s stockfish, a dried cod stew that takes days to prepare. Nearby, Maison Soeur is a new addition to the neighborhood. Founded by sisters Gwendoline Pillai and Ilona Dumas, the menu of Mediterranean dishes focuses on fresh, seasonal produce.

Monaco-Ville, or the Rock as it’s more commonly called, is Monaco’s oldest neighborhood. Concealed among the warren of pedestrianized streets is Monaco’s cathedral, Cathédrale Notre-Dame-Immaculée de Monaco, where Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier III in 1956 (and where the pair now lie at rest).

The Oceanographic Museum Courtesy of Visit Monaco/@BVergely

In a grand building built into a cliff overhanging the Mediterranean Sea, the Oceanographic Museum delights young and old. Its multilevel aquarium brims with bright fish and interactive exhibits that demonstrate Monaco’s commitment to protecting our oceans.

Visit Monaco’s gardens in Jardin Exotique and Fontvieille

Jardin Exotique Courtesy of Visit Monaco/@BVergely

Did you know 20 percent of Monaco is gardens and other green spaces? High up in Jardin Exotique, the neighborhood at the top of the principality, the Exotic Garden of Monaco reopened in March 2026 after a six-year closure. Today, visitors can once again soak up panoramic views as they follow the course of this rocky cliff-face botanical garden, where more than 1,000 species of succulent plants, including cacti, agaves, and aloes, from around the world grow.

Back at sea level, you can breathe in the scent of 450 rose varieties in bloom at the Princess Grace Rose Garden in Fontvieille, one of Monaco’s most tranquil spots. Keep your eyes peeled for the variety named for Grace Kelly: Princess of Monaco.

Fontvieille, a popular residential neighborhood on Monaco’s western side, harbors another unexpected experience and a meal you’ll long remember. Enjoy a plate of oysters farmed on-site at Les Perles de Monte-Carlo, a research center-turned-seafood restaurant tucked into the breakwater of Fontvieille port.

Shop markets and taste Monaco liqueurs in La Condamine

La Condamine market Courtesy of Visit Monaco/@BVergely

Monaco’s lively harbor-front neighborhood, La Condamine, is where you’ll get a sense of the real Monaco. Imagine rubbing shoulders with locals as they catch up over morning coffee along the pedestrianized rue Princesse Caroline, which leads towards Monaco’s main harbor, Port Hercules.

You can also find them shopping for produce plucked fresh from nearby market gardens at La Condamine market on Place d’Armes. The covered food hall here is the spot for a quick and easy lunch, though it’s currently closed for renovation, reopening in early 2027. For the moment, stalls have been set up in temporary chalets on the square, so you can still pick up local specialties such as barbajuan, a fried Swiss chard ravioli, and socca, a chickpea-flour pancake, and enjoy them on-site.

Tucked up a side street across the street from the Place d’Armes, La Distillerie de Monaco is Monaco’s first and only distillery. Among its made-in-Monaco spirits is a zesty orange liqueur, l’Orangerie, made from bitter oranges grown on Monaco’s streets, and the dark, velvety Carruba, crafted from Monaco’s national tree, the carob. You can pop in to pick up a bottle or for a short tasting—and look out for the distiller’s signature cocktail made using l’Orangerie, the Monaco Spritz, at restaurants and bars across the principality.

Walk along the beachfront in Mareterra and Larvotto

Mareterra Courtesy of Visit Monaco/@BVergely

Thanks to land reclamation efforts, Monaco has increased its territory by a quarter since the start of the 20th century. Along a stretch of coast beneath Monte-Carlo, Mareterra is Monaco’s latest neighborhood to rise from the sea.

The ambitious, nearly 15-acre eco-district demonstrates the principality’s commitment to sustainability. Alongside the enormous investment made in replanting marine fauna and flora disrupted by construction, 800 trees are among the eco-friendly initiatives, many of which form a shaded Provençal nature walk at the heart of the new neighborhood. You can also contemplate the marvel of modern engineering along a half-mile pedestrian boulevard at the water’s edge, or over lunch at Mareterra’s popular restaurants, Marlow, 99 Sushi Bar, and Zephyr.

Larvotto Beach Courtesy of Visit Monaco/@BVergely

Next to Mareterra at Monaco’s eastern edge, Larvotto is also the result of land reclamation, but you’d never know it. The neighborhood has become part of the landscape.

It’s an area that has a bit of everything. In the Japanese Garden, Mediterranean fauna meets Zen design principles, and the Larvotto beachfront features stylish beach restaurants and bars, such as La Note Bleue.

The Grimaldi Forum is a cultural center that welcomes renowned acts and new summer exhibitions each year—Monaco and the Automobile from 1893 to the Present Day runs from July 1–September 6, 2026. Some of Monaco’s hottest nightlife, including COYA Monte-Carlo and Sass’ Café, is also nearby.

Three elegant hotels line the Larvotto waterfront. Hidden in its furthest reaches is the Monte-Carlo Beach Monaco, home to the acclaimed restaurant Elsa, the world’s first wholly organic Michelin-starred restaurant.

At the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, it may be hard to tear yourself away from its lagoon pool area. Le Méridien Beach Plaza has its own private beach (with day passes available for non-guests), as well as the newly opened Café Lacoste with a menu that features a sporting twist. All three bring a breezy, resort-style atmosphere to the principality; perfect addresses to base yourself for a longer Monaco stay.