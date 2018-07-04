What It’s Like to Sleep on a Glacier in Denali’s New (and Only) Luxury Lodge

Photo by Jeff Schultz
By Alex Schechter
07.04.18
Photo by Jeff Schultz
High up in the mountains of Denali National Park, Sheldon Chalet is a unlikely spot of luxury on a remote and rugged landscape.
At Sheldon Chalet, you’ll wake up surrounded by Denali National Park.
Article continues below advertisement
At 10:52 p.m. in late May, the Great Gorge is silent. The sky still has a faint bluish glow, and even though the sun has retreated behind Denali, it won’t properly set. The never-ending twilight that characterizes a summer night in Alaska is both exhilarating and a little unnerving. Here, surrounded by Denali National Park and Preserve, “night” simply means a lessening of light. But inside my room at the Sheldon Chalet at 6,000 feet up in the Alaska Range, it’s a different story. Drawing down the blackout blinds, I snuggle under the covers after removing a truffle, colorfully decorated like the Northern Lights, from my pillow. Sleep is imminent.
Denali National Park was established on an old mining road in 1917, and this hard-to-access park has traditionally been an experience few travelers get to enjoy. Kayaking is not allowed on the rivers, and individual vehicles are not permitted inside the park. Instead, visitors have to board a tour bus and follow one 14-hour loop. For $300, Talkeetna Air Taxi offers flightseeing tours on fixed-wing aircraft, and intrepid groups of climbers can venture out into the mountains, but there hasn’t been a feasible way for most to spend prolonged periods of time up on any of the park’s glaciers. That is, until now.built a small, rustic cabin on this remote spot; the new, stylish lodge that his descendants have added is a feat of ingenuity and the only luxury lodge in Denali. This could be the unlikeliest place for a hotel in the United States.
Article continues below advertisement
The 40-minute helicopter ride from a tiny airport 113 miles north of Anchorage in Talkeetna, AK (population: 876), to the chalet doubles as a sweeping aerial tour of Denali National Park, and visitors can watch the wilderness morph from rich forested plains to raw, gravely moraine—earth that’s been upturned by the edge of a moving glacier. The ascent into the mountains passes over deserted ice fields hollowed out by circular pools of sapphire blue water.
The chalet, at 63º N latitude, is removed from all signs of life. There is no TV, no cell phone service, and no Wi-Fi. It’s 50 miles to the nearest town, over land that is largely impassable on foot. There are no roaming moose, no flocks of birds, no vegetation. You are entirely surrounded by snow, rock, and ice.
I’d just landed at the highest inhabitable point on Denali and now they were inviting me to recline midair over a 1,000-year-old glacier and sip champagne.
Upon arrival, we were shown out to the “hammock,” a supported net that wraps around the edge of the helipad and extends out over the icy gorge below. I’d just landed at the highest inhabitable point on Denali. Now they were inviting me to recline midair, over the 1,000-year-old Ruth Glacier, and sip champagne. I liked where this was going. What else could be in store way up here, I wondered, aside from stetching out in the hammock and listening for avalanches?
Article continues below advertisement
It turns out, summer is just as active a time as winter at the chalet. Between helicopter trips to nearby hot springs, salmon fishing, and glacier hikes, the days can be as full or as relaxed as you like. I flirted with the idea of hanging back at the chalet while everyone else was out hiking. I could have used the rest, and it would have been a thrill to have the spherical, glass-enclosed lounge all to myself. But looking down over the rim into the plunging amphitheater, where some of the cliffs appeared sugar glazed, I decided a little cardio would be good for me.
Dinners were a similarly unconventional affair. Since the sky stayed light for so long, we would linger on Himalayan white faux-fur beanbag chairs on the main floor lounge, taking turns looking through a telescope that points directly at Denali. (Starting in October, when nights last longer, guests can watch the Northern Lights without even leaving the kitchen table—better than any planetarium.) The helipad doubled as a glamorous “deck” for cigar smoking or wine tastings. Finally, around 9 or 10 p.m., well into our third or fourth round of cocktails, Delicious Dave, the chalet’s Anchorage-based executive chef, would summon us to table, for intricate entrées like pistachio-encrusted filet mignon and seared sea scallops with garlic-roasted broccoli.
more from afar
Anthony Bourdain Was Writing a Travel Guide Before His Death, and It’s Being Published This Fall
Travel News