What It’s Like to Sleep on a Glacier in Denali’s New (and Only) Luxury Lodge

At Sheldon Chalet, you’ll wake up surrounded by Denali National Park.

share this article

At 10:52 p.m. in late May, the Great Gorge is silent. The sky still has a faint bluish glow, and even though the sun has retreated behind Denali, it won’t properly set. The never-ending twilight that characterizes a summer night in Alaska is both exhilarating and a little unnerving. Here, surrounded by Denali National Park and Preserve, “night” simply means a lessening of light. But inside my room at the Sheldon Chalet at 6,000 feet up in the Alaska Range, it’s a different story. Drawing down the blackout blinds, I snuggle under the covers after removing a truffle, colorfully decorated like the Northern Lights, from my pillow. Sleep is imminent. Denali National Park was established on an old mining road in 1917, and this hard-to-access park has traditionally been an experience few travelers get to enjoy. Kayaking is not allowed on the rivers, and individual vehicles are not permitted inside the park. Instead, visitors have to board a tour bus and follow one 14-hour loop. For $300, Talkeetna Air Taxi offers flightseeing tours on fixed-wing aircraft, and intrepid groups of climbers can venture out into the mountains, but there hasn’t been a feasible way for most to spend prolonged periods of time up on any of the park’s glaciers. That is, until now. Photo by Jeff Schultz The only way to reach the Sheldon Chalet is by helicopter, and the landing pad doubles as a lounge deck. Set in the middle of a 35-square-mile bowl called the “Don Sheldon Amphitheater,” where more than 5,000 feet of compacted snow and ice conceal a prehistoric hollow that runs deeper than the Grand Canyon, the newly opened Sheldon Chalet is a five-room luxury hotel built, improbably, on a glacier. In 1966, bush pilot Don Sheldon built a small, rustic cabin on this remote spot ; the new, stylish lodge that his descendants have added is a feat of ingenuity and the only luxury lodge in Denali . This could be the unlikeliest place for a hotel in the United States.

Article continues below advertisement

The 40-minute helicopter ride from a tiny airport 113 miles north of Anchorage in Talkeetna, AK (population: 876), to the chalet doubles as a sweeping aerial tour of Denali National Park, and visitors can watch the wilderness morph from rich forested plains to raw, gravely moraine—earth that’s been upturned by the edge of a moving glacier. The ascent into the mountains passes over deserted ice fields hollowed out by circular pools of sapphire blue water. The chalet, at 63º N latitude, is removed from all signs of life. There is no TV, no cell phone service, and no Wi-Fi. It’s 50 miles to the nearest town, over land that is largely impassable on foot. There are no roaming moose, no flocks of birds, no vegetation. You are entirely surrounded by snow, rock, and ice. Photo by Jeff Schultz Improbably perched on a glacier, the hexagonal Sheldon Chalet is a cozy luxury retreat. I’d just landed at the highest inhabitable point on Denali and now they were inviting me to recline midair over a 1,000-year-old glacier and sip champagne. I was prepared for strong winds and extreme cold (I’d even packed my heavy-duty winter Carhartt jacket and snow pants), but what surprised me were the dazzling plays of light across the “amphitheater” that surrounded the chalet. Stepping out on the helipad after landing, I immediately threw my sunglasses on—it was still early afternoon and without them, the landscape was a blinding wash of white. Up among the clouds, everything appeared sharper and more intense. The sky was a rich, undiluted blue, and the wrinkled tips of the mountains were rendered startlingly clear. Upon arrival, we were shown out to the “hammock,” a supported net that wraps around the edge of the helipad and extends out over the icy gorge below. I’d just landed at the highest inhabitable point on Denali. Now they were inviting me to recline midair, over the 1,000-year-old Ruth Glacier, and sip champagne. I liked where this was going. What else could be in store way up here, I wondered, aside from stetching out in the hammock and listening for avalanches?

Article continues below advertisement