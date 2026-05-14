A New 115-Mile Trail in Brazil Connects National Parks, Waterfalls, Caves, and Sandstone Rock Formations

Brazil just added a new long-distance hike to its national park network—and this one links two lesser-visited protected areas across a stretch of the country that rarely sees international trekkers.

Launched in February 2026, the 115-mile Caminhos da Ibiapaba trail links Ubajara National Park, in the eastern state of Ceará, and Sete Cidades National Park, following historic routes across the Serra da Ibiapaba, a highland corridor along the Ceará-Piauí border. What was once a network of local paths has been mapped, marked, and stitched together into a single route, creating a new multiday trekking option in a region better known for its beaches than its backcountry.

A growing network of trails throughout Brazil

Long-distance hiking in Brazil is still relatively new terrain. While countries in Europe and North America have had established recreational trail networks for decades, Brazil only began rolling out a standardized system in the past few years as part of a national conservation strategy, with each trail marked by yellow footprints on a black background (or, in some places, black footprints on yellow backgrounds), placed close enough that hikers can always see the next sign, making it easier for travelers to get across regions that previously required local knowledge to navigate.

Caminhos da Ibiapaba is the latest addition to that network. It joins more than 20 officially recognized long-distance trails across Brazil, along with a growing number of shorter routes that use the same signage.

The route is divided into 13 sections, each designed to be completed in a day, making it flexible depending on how much time you have. Travelers who don’t want to attempt the full 115 miles can pick one or two segments or link several together for a multiday hike that’s still shorter than the full trip.

Ubajara National Park is known for its Gruta de Ubajara network of 600-million-year-old caves with elaborate stalactites and stalagmites. guentermanaus/Shutterstock

What you’ll see along the way

What sets Caminhos da Ibiapaba apart is how dramatically the landscape changes along the trail. Starting near Ubajara National Park, the trail moves through one of the region’s few pockets of the Atlantic Forest, where dense vegetation, waterfalls, and cave systems (including the Gruta de Ubajara network, famed for its massive 600-million-year-old limestone stalactites and stalagmites) shape the landscape. From there, the route opens into the Caatinga, a semiarid biome defined by scrubby vegetation and exposed terrain, before transitioning into the Cerrado, a biodiverse savanna of grasses and low trees. In some areas, reforestation efforts are underway along the trail corridor, so you’ll pass through a mix of established vegetation and newer growth.

At the western end, Sete Cidades National Park offers a completely different landscape, defined by sandstone formations sculpted over thousands of years by wind and erosion. From certain angles, the arches, towers, and other rock figures look like the remnants of long-lost communities, which helped give rise to the park’s “Seven Cities” name.

Experience the otherworldy landscapes of the Sete Cidades National Park. Pedro Magrod/Shutterstock

Planning a trip

Planning the hike requires a bit more coordination than more established long-distance trails, like the Appalachian Trail in the U.S. or the Camino de Santiago in Spain and France, and that’s partly because while the route itself is now clearly defined, the tourism infrastructure around it is still catching up. Rather than having purpose-built trail hubs, the route passes through small communities where daily life continues largely independent of tourism.

However, the official trail website includes a regularly updated spreadsheet listing places to stay and eat along the route—from small inns to spare rooms in local homes—as well as contact information that can help with advance bookings. It also points travelers toward a handful of accredited operators who can assist with logistics, including transportation, guiding, and multiday itineraries. Neither the national parks nor the trail itself requires reservations or fees.

While the trek is more intrepid than others, the appeal is there for travelers keen to experience a part of Brazil that’s only just beginning to open up to hikers.