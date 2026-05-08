The Ritz-Carlton Hawaiʻi Resorts Highlight a More Local Experience

For kids and families looking for a Hawaiʻi vacation that’s more than just sun and sand, it’s the intention behind the experiences and activities offered at The Ritz-Carlton‘s three resorts on O‘ahu and Maui that sets them apart. Family programming goes beyond typical kids’ clubs, with cultural practitioners and naturalists leading hands-on activities that help guests connect more deeply with the islands and each other. Kids stay curious, teens remain engaged, and adults enjoy being active participants.

Go tide pooling, take hula and ʻukulele lessons, and more

Taking a ‘ukulele lesson at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton

Experiences that prioritize discovery over instruction draw children in and inspire them. The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua nurtures that curiosity with Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment, which transforms the island into a living classroom. Guided coastal hikes lead to tide pools teeming with marine life, where little ones and grown-ups can get an up-close look at sea cucumbers, banded sea urchins, black rock crabs, and more.

On Oʻahu, creativity meets culture at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikīkī Beach, where families can learn the cherished Hawaiian art of lauhala weaving alongside a cultural practitioner, using dried pandanus leaves. Each participant crafts a bracelet or bookmark to bring this ancestral art form home.

At The Ritz-Carlton O‘ahu, Turtle Bay, keiki programs include pony and wagon rides, lei making, hula and ʻukulele lessons, bird watching, grom surf lessons, and kayak outings, where kids frequently spot majestic Hawaiian green sea turtles. Starting this summer, a Keiki Guidepost will highlight even more ways for young travelers to explore and play.

Tour by outrigger canoe, electric Moke, or sailboat

Enjoy exploring the island by electric Moke when you stay at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikīkī Beach. Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton

Hawaiʻi’s shores seem made for getting out on the water. On O‘ahu’s North Shore, The Ritz-Carlton O‘ahu, Turtle Bay offers guided outrigger canoe tours where calm waters set the stage for spotting native wildlife while learning about the cultural significance of understanding the ocean and its natural rhythms.

In Waikīkī, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikīkī Beach, offers guests the opportunity to explore the island in a stylish electric Moke vehicle. From self-guided culinary tours to scenic east O‘ahu beach visits, guests can elevate their island exploration with these open-air Jeep-like cruisers.

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua offers intimate, small-group sailing excursions Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton

The pace slows at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, where small-group sailing excursions invite families to take in the enchanting beauty of Maui’s coastline. Revel in the comfort, open waters, and simple pleasure of drifting along the ocean.

Attend a lū‘au

A traditional lū‘au at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton

Every island brings its own flavor to the lū‘au, the traditional Hawaiian feast held at sunset. On Maui, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua pairs delicious cuisine with cultural storytelling, hula, and a fire knife finale during the Tales of the Kapa Moe lū‘au dinner show. It’s a distinctly Hawaiʻi experience that stays with you well after the trip ends.

Along Oʻahu’s North Shore, The Ritz-Carlton Oʻahu, Turtle Bay offers a fresh take with Paniolo, A Hawaiian Cowboy Lū‘au, honoring the islands’ ranching heritage. The evening weaves together locally inspired dishes, live music, dance, and stories of the paniolo way of life, featuring a pig roast and campfire s’mores. Hands-on activities, such as lasso-roping, coconut frond weaving, and lei wristlet-making, invite all guests to join in the fun.

A private lū‘au at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikīkī Beach Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton

For something more intimate, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikīkī Beach hosts private lū‘aus for up to six guests. It blends your very own live Hawaiian music entertainer, a hula storyteller rooted in Waikīkī’s cultural heritage, and an elegant, island-inspired three-course dinner.

Ride a horse

A family-friendly horseback ride with The Ritz-Carlton Oʻahu, Turtle Bay Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton

Horseback riding offers shared fresh-air moments across generations. Guided trail rides near The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, cater to all comfort levels. Family-friendly rides wind across coastal ironwood forests, working pineapple fields, and green valleys, with wide-open vistas reaching toward the islands of Lāna‘i, Moloka‘i, and Kahoʻolawe.

On O‘ahu, The Ritz-Carlton O‘ahu, Turtle Bay makes the experience accessible to even the youngest riders. Children ages six and under can groom and ride a pony along the North Shore coastline, building confidence through hands-on interaction. Older keiki (ages 7–18) can deepen their experience through lessons in grooming, basic horse care, and horsemanship.

Enjoy sunset rituals

Sunset at The Ritz-Carlton O‘ahu, Turtle Bay Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton

Island sunsets invite a pause, allowing you and your loved ones to soak in the day and share a quiet moment of stillness. At The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikīkī Beach, evenings feature My Story of Oʻahu, a storytelling sunset ritual where Indigenous Hawaiian chants bring island stories to life.

On Maui, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua hosts weekly Stars and S’mores evenings. Families gather around a fire pit under Kapalua’s clear night skies to hear a “talk story” of Polynesian navigators who used the stars to reach the Hawaiian Islands.

O‘ahu’s North Shore closes the day with drama at The Ritz-Carlton O‘ahu, Turtle Bay. From the cliffside restaurants overlooking the sparkling bay, watch surfers ride their final waves of the day and revel in a glowing horizon. Listen to live performances by up-and-coming Hawai‘i artists in the new Sunset Music Sessions evening programming and toast to a memorable trip for all.