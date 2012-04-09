Home>Travel inspiration>Food + Drink>Restaurants + Cafés

Where to Order Muffuletta in New Orleans

By Bruce Aidells

Apr 9, 2012

From the May/June 2012 issue

share this article
flipboard

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Read Bruce Aidells’ story on muffuletta, and see the recipe.

Cochon Butcher
Located in the Arts District (the former Warehouse District), Cochon Butcher adjoins the German-Cajun Cochon restaurant. Chef Stephen Stryjewski’s house-cured meats are the main attraction. In addition to an artisanal muffuletta, sandwiches include pork belly with mint and cucumber, and a buckboard bacon melt with collard greens. 930 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 588-7675, cochonbutcher.com

Central Grocery
The line forms early outside the iconic Italian-American store that invented the muffuletta and remains its best-known purveyor. Descendants of the Sicilian founder still run the operation and can send you home with a jar of the famous olive dressing, or a copy of Marie Lupo Tusa’s Sicilian-French-Creole cookbook Marie’s Melting Pot. If you have a taste for something completely different to accompany your sandwich, try the Zapp’s spicy Cajun “Crawtato” chips. 923 Decatur St., (504) 523-1620

Napoleon House
Former New Orleans mayor Nicholas Girod was the first resident of this 200-year-old landmark (shown at top). In 1821 he issued Napoleon an invitation to stay here, allegedly as part of a plot to rescue the French emperor from exile. The three-story building has been known as the Napoleon House ever since. Po’ boy sandwiches, jambalaya, seafood gumbo, and red beans and rice with smoked sausage join the jumbo muffuletta on the classic café menu. 500 Chartres St., (504) 522- 4152, napoleonhouse.com

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories