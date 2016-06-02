Where to Drink Craft Beer in Israel

There are great things brewing in Israel.

While craft beer was a rarity in Israel a decade ago, its eager proponents have been making up for lost time: Today there are nearly 30 microbreweries in the Land of Milk and Honey. And why not? The weather is perfect for cracking open a cold one, and Tel Aviv’s vibrant nightlife gives even New York a run for its money. Here are eight of Israel’s top craft brewers and where to drink their beer. A few of Dancing Camel's brews. Photo courtesy of Dancing Camel 1. Dancing Camel

After tasting the now-defunct Pete’s Wicked Ale, Brooklyn resident David Cohen took up homebrewing, a hobby he brought with him when he moved to Israel. In 2006, he set up Dancing Camel in Tel Aviv and today produces six year-round beers and 12 to 14 brews that change seasonally. Cohen is devoted to using the bounty of spices, fresh fruits, and herbs available in Israel. Among the year-rounders is the Midnight Stout, “which, in beer-geek terms,” Cohen says, “straddles the fence between a stout and a porter, [with] the coffee you expect from a stout and the bittersweet chocolate you expect from a porter.” For Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, Cohen brewed the 613, a sweet-sour pomegranate ale (pomegranates are said to have 613 seeds). Drink it: The Dancing Camel Pub is located at 12 Ha’Taasiya between HaMasger and Menachem Begin in Tel Aviv (+972-3-624-2783).

2. Buster’s Beverage Co.

Denny Neilson did not speak a lick of Hebrew when he moved to Israel 13 years ago with his wife and kids. After teaching others to homebrew, and making their own beer under the name Isra-Ale, the Neilsons started Buster’s Beverage Co., named for their dog. The company is a family affair: 25-year-old Matt does marketing and sales, Pam handles accounting, and Denny is in R&D—or, as he puts it, “I make it, he sells it, she counts it.” For now they’re focusing on cider. As well as a dry cider, a sweet cider, and a hard lemonade, Buster’s also has a seasonal winter cider flavored with local unfiltered wildflower honey, cinnamon, and cloves. They run free tours on Friday mornings, with tastings accompanied by cheese from a local goat farm. Tasting tours the rest of the week are 25 shekels per person (approximately $6.50) and should be booked in advance. Drink it: At the brewery in Nacham Industrial Park, Beit Shemesh (+972-54-638-1106), and in stores and bars across the country. 3. Herzl Beer

Herzl Beer, brewed in Jerusalem, is the brainchild of 30-something Jerusalemites Maor Helfman and Itai Gutman. Both did brewing internships in Scotland before meeting in Israel and deciding to open a brewery, which launched in late 2013. Herzl today produces five beers, including the strong but sweet Dulce de Asal (its Spanish/Arabic name translates to “the sweetness of honey”) and the medium-bodied, mildly fruity Bira Levana. It was the duo’s Embargo, though—a porter made with Cuban tobacco leaves—that led them to collaborate with German brewery Crew Republic. Brewed to commemorate the 500th anniversary of Germany’s first beer purity law, California Common debuted in April at the Jewish Museum Munich. You’ll have to go to Germany to taste this one—it’s only for sale in the museum restaurant and at a few local bars. Drink it: Find Herzl Beer at Chakra, 41 King George Street, Jerusalem (+972-2-625-2733). Lone Tree Brewery's range of craft beer Photo courtesy of Lone Tree Brewery 4. Lone Tree Brewery

A post-grad program brought Scot David Shire to Israel in 1983, and he met his Tunisian wife, Myriam, while working at Hadassah Medical Center as a biologist. The couple, along with their American neighbors Susan and John Levin, were avid homebrewers, but “it’s one thing to make beer and give it away; it’s another thing to be able to sell it,” Shire says. The foursome wanted to prove their beer was good enough to sell, and opened Lone Tree Brewery in 2010. Lone Tree has six year-round beers—five ales and a stout—and a seasonal Pomegranate Date Ale, available for Rosh Hashanah. Drink it: At the brewery, inside Gush Etzion Park at Kfar Etzion (+972-2-930-9010). Tours and tastings cost just 20 shekels (approx. $5), and kids are welcome.

