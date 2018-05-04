Where the Whale Sharks Are: 9 Places to Spot the Gentle Giants This Summer

Imagine attending an underwater ballet starring a double-decker bus, semitrailer, and a full-size RV—and you’ve got a front row seat to the show. Sound unlikely? That’s how it feels to swim with the world’s biggest fish: the whale shark.

Despite their size and the notoriety of sharks in general, these mega-fish (measuring about 40 feet long and weighing at least 15 tons) are famously docile. The globally endangered creatures are also one of the ocean’s greatest mysteries. They are constantly on the move and spend a lot of their time at great depths, so we don’t know much about whale sharks’ life cycles or breeding habits. But we do know that these filter feeders love to eat—a lot. And in the same way we frequent our favorite restaurants, whale sharks are known to surface regularly in biologically bountiful spots around the globe to fuel up on plankton, fish spawn, and small shrimp before disappearing into the deep again. So if you’re looking to frolic with these oversize fishies, head to one of their favorite places and dive in.

Ningaloo Reef



Exmouth, Western Australia

Folks have been flocking to the Ningaloo Reef for whale shark meet-and-greets since the 1980s. The marine park is a fiercely protected UNESCO World Heritage site and as such is regulated to ensure that both human and fish are having a good time in the water. There are a number of snorkeling tours operating out of nearby Exmouth, but most share spotter planes, which scout out whale shark activity to direct tour boats. Go with Ningaloo Whaleshark Swim, which has its own spotter plane and doesn’t have to share information, for a better chance of a crowd-free encounter.

Best months: March to July

Praia de Tofo



Inhambane, Mozambique

The waters just south of Tofo are home to the largest whale shark gathering in Africa. Last year, at the World Convention on Migratory Species, 126 countries signed a pact that protects the juvenile male whale sharks in this important feeding area from being caught and killed for fish markets. For an easy afternoon snorkeling tour, book the “Ocean Safari” with Peri Peri Divers.

Best months: year-round

Isla Mujeres



Quintana Roo, Mexico

This Cancun-adjacent island isn’t just popular for spring breakers: during the summer, it also plays host to the largest aggregation of whale sharks in the world and can see as many as 1,000 during a single season. The annual mass spawning of little tunny fish provides an energy-rich food source for the gentle giants, who gather by the hundreds to slurp up the fish eggs in the aquamarine waters. Intrepid snorkelers can dive right in and rub shoulders with the sharks as they feast.

Best months: May to September

Photo by belizediversity/Shutterstock A diver and a whale shark do an underwater dance in Belize.

Gladden Spit

Darwin Island

South Ari Atoll