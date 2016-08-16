5 Reasons You Need to Head to Ningaloo Reef Now

Australia has a second must-see reef? Yep.

The jig is up: Ningaloo Reef is officially on the world’s bucket list. Haven’t heard of it? Don’t look so surprised—until five years ago, neither had the World Heritage List. Found on one of the world’s loneliest stretches in the remote northwest of Australia, this pristine patch of coastline offers long, leggy beaches, chilled-out coastal towns, and some of the most profound wildlife experiences on the planet. Here are five things to know before you go: 1. The Great Barrier Reef it is not

Terrible things are happening on one side of Australia. Land development, environmental degradation, and catastrophic levels of industrial runoff have led to serious damage on the Great Barrier Reef (though it’s not all bad news; preservation projects such as Richard Branson’s Reef Aid are slowly getting underway). But on the other side of the continent—roughly as far away as NYC is from LA—things are looking decidedly better.

Like the GBR, Ningaloo Reef is so big it’s visible from space, stretching some 160 miles along an outback coastline of Martian-like rock formations, creamy, translucent sands and spearmint waters, speckled with one of the longest fringing reefs on earth. Bookended by the tiny beach hamlet of Coral Bay and the area’s main hub, Exmouth (population: 2,000), the area is home to some 270 types of coral and a complex universe of marine species, including an unusual, year-round population of manta rays and arguably the world’s best whale shark experience. If you like your people friendly, your beaches unspoilt, and your wildlife plentiful—well, you can’t get much better than this. 2. It’s UNESCO-listed

Despite being sometimes referred to as Australia’s “other” reef, Ningaloo couldn’t be more different. It’s a fringing reef, for starters—as opposed to a barrier reef—which means you can slip off the sand and snorkel right over the top of it, rather than needing a boat for access. And unlike the GBR, relatively little is known about the place. “There hadn’t been a push to understand [the reef] until 2005, when we started campaigning for the UNESCO listing,” confirms resident Fraser McGregor. Now an accredited marine biologist and head researcher at Coral Bay Research Station, McGregor first showed up in town 16 years ago and “started asking questions about the place.” The more he learned, the clearer it became that Ningaloo was utterly unique: He would go on to become a key player in the area’s World Heritage listing, granted in 2011. There's an abundance of whale sharks in Ningaloo. Photo by Klaus Stiefel/Flickr 3. Two words: whale sharks

But remoteness has its benefits. "Ningaloo still has all the animals nature intended in its system, so it's incredibly healthy—even in light of climate change," McGregor asserts. The resulting bounty of life makes for spectacular snorkeling and diving.

