You Don’t Have to Surf to Fall in Love With This Bohemian Moroccan Beach Town

The pathways of Taghazout, a small fishing village north of the city of Agadir, wind past bright murals, white-washed buildings with azure doorways, dripping wetsuits hung to dry in the warm air, quivers of rental surfboards, and finally, down to the beach. Blue fishing boats lie overturned on the rocks after a morning’s work, and in the curling waves beyond, a handful of surfers watch the horizon.

Taghazout saw its first surfer tourists in the 1970s, and ever since, there has been a regular influx of wave-chasing visitors. The area boasts some of the most perfect right-hand breaks the world has to offer, and in a country increasingly known for its choice waves, many people consider the tucked-away town Morocco’s capital of surfing.

“I have lived here for 42 years,” says Mbark, a Taghazout fisherman. He shows me a sepia-toned photo of the village from 1972 that shows only a few buildings made of earthen bricks. “There are more people living here and fishing [now]. . . . It’s not the surfers’ fault for bringing more people. I’m thankful that we can make a living here and surf, too.”

Photo by Wrecket/Shutterstock What appear to be odd-shaped fruits in an argan tree are actually goats.

Photo by Salvador Aznar/Shutterstock Dive into the limpid pools of Paradise Valley.