Is It OK to Ditch Your Travel Partner at TSA PreCheck?

One person has travel perks like TSA PreCheck, Global Entry, or a seat upgrade—and the other doesn’t: Does proper etiquette mean you have to stick together or can you just meet on the other side?

Welcome to AFARguments, a series where editors go head to head about divisive travel issues. Taking a vacation together can be the highlight of any relationship, whether it’s a trip with mom, your honeymoon, or a weekend getaway with your closest friends. But navigating the airport together can be a headache, especially if one person has TSA PreCheck and Global Entry memberships and the other doesn’t. Should you wait it out together, or is OK to meet on the other side of security or customs? And what if one person earns the holy grail of travel perks—a seat upgrade? Do you take it or suffer together in economy? Not surprisingly, AFAR’s staff has strong feelings on whether people should stick together at the airport or if it’s really every person for themselves until you arrive at your destination. Here’s what they had to say. Yes: If one person has perks, that person should enjoy them “To me, TSA Precheck isn’t about having to stand in a line. It’s about having to unpack my bag and take off my shoes—a process that makes flying a total hassle. Just because my travel partner hasn’t taken the time to get TSA PreCheck doesn’t mean I should have to go through that obnoxious process with them. Honestly, if I went on a first date with someone who had the means to get a TSA PreCheck membership, but didn’t take the time to sign up for it, that’s a deal breaker for me. Maybe, this is also why I’m still single. . . .” —Lyndsey Matthews, destination news editor “If they are an able-bodied person who has flown previously, meet them at the gate or upon arrival.” —Lou LaGrange, content partnerships director “I’ll ditch anyone at any time for any reason (TSA PreCheck, Clear, upgrades). If still at the airport, I’ll gladly volunteer to get a seat or spot and order libations while my partner is still queuing. I’ve also forced folks that got upgrades to take it and not feel guilty. It’s a rare and welcome perk. Enjoy it. That being said, I do always recommend my travel companions get TSA PreCheck or Clear before the trip starts, if they don’t already have it. Most will comply.” —Donna Delmas, director, ad operations “My wife traveled a ton for her job and earned the status she earned. I have no qualms about being left to go through security on my own. If you get to the airport early enough (see AFAR’s opinions on that here), security doesn’t have to be stressful. And my wife would get there early anyway, even though she has PreCheck. It is nice to be able to give my toiletries or anything else I’d need to take out of my bag to her, if it fits in her bag.” —Jeremy Saum, executive editor “I am fine with splitting up. I’ll be sure to grab a table at the airport bar and have a glass of wine waiting for them. And then I will sit them down and explain why they should not take another trip without [TSA PreCheck].” —Anni Cuccinello, audience development director No: Splitting up misses the point of traveling together

“I’d never ditch my partner in crime, largely because he’s afraid of flying. I’d feel terrible ditching him for a seat upgrade, especially if we were taking a route that always has some kind of turbulence (say, San Francisco to Denver). I’m also not about to leave him alone in a 30-minute TSA line while I breeze through PreCheck—we’re traveling together, so let’s travel together. Plus, when we’re on the same itinerary, he often gets cleared for PreCheck anyway. No ditching necessary.” —Nicole Antonio, managing editor “Pema Chodron says: ‘How you anything, is how you do everything,’ which is a standard I try to live by. Now that said, I tend to travel with like-minded, savvy travelers, so PreCheck is rarely an issue. Regarding upgrades, when traveling with someone, the travel journey begins once we step outside our door so I like to be side by side and enjoy their company.” —Elizabeth Allerton, executive director, brand partnerships “Absolutely not. Ditching anyone you’re traveling with misses the whole point of travel. Who cares about a slightly longer line? Or even the comfier seat? I picked this person to travel with so we could have fun together and create memories (yes, even in the TSA security line). And I don’t care if that sounds cheesy AF. I would rather chat in line with my homies than stand alone either in line or post-security. For what it’s worth, my husband does ditch me with his TSA PreCheck (the irony of him having it and me the travel editor not currently in possession of TSA PreCheck is not lost on me), and it always stings a bit when he does it. But that’s not why I feel this way. I used to have TSA PreCheck and would stand by any travel companion who didn’t. And the same goes for upgrades.” —Michelle Baran, travel news editor “I strongly suggested (forced) my husband to get Global Entry with PreCheck, but before he had it I did tolerate the longer line to stay with him. I am not fancy enough to ever get upgraded, but I would think it is uncool to ditch my travel partner for the upgrade. My husband is very tall so I always give him the aisle seat and suffer in the middle seat. I would happily give him a chance to upgrade if he had the opportunity so he could be comfy.” —Breanna Rhoades, HR director “Nope. Sorry. I fully respect others who can do this, but even if I were able to overcome my sense of travel loyalty, I’d be so consumed with guilt over abandoning my person, I’d never be able to enjoy myself. Well, OK, I’d probably enjoy an upgrade to business class. But I wouldn’t feel good about enjoying it. Plus, if I’m traveling with someone, I want to be with them, in the good times and the bad. Some of the funniest conversations I’ve had with friends or family have happened in interminable lines (this does require hiding those pesky phones, ahem). I put this philosophy to the test a few months ago when traveling with my Global Entry–less partner and discovered that a) yes, I’m willing to sacrifice my travel perks and b) Mobile Passport is an excellent workaround for those who don’t have Global Entry.” —Aislyn Greene, senior editor It really all depends on the situation . . . “If the end result is the same, why does the journey matter? (Note: I only abide by this at the airport.) So if you’re both going to be waiting at the gate to board at the exact same time, take your preferred path to get there. BUT if you get a seat upgrade and your partner doesn’t? That outcome is totally different—and totally rude.” —Laura Dannen Redman, digital content director

