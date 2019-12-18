9 Hacks That Made Us Better Travelers This Year

Traveling can be hectic, to say the least. These are the hacks AFAR editors started using in 2019 to make their lives easier.

These are the AFAR editor-vetted tips and tricks (and apps and gear…) that changed the way we traveled in 2019.

Like you, AFAR’s editors are always looking for ways to make traveling more efficient and less stressful. Whether it’s finding new tips for getting better sleep on an airplane or tricks to make our frequent flier miles go further, we’ll try anything in our quest to become better travelers. Here are the hacks—including the best apps and gear—we discovered in 2019 that made our travel lives easier than ever before. —Lyndsey Matthews, destination news editor Packing hacks Illustration by Shutterstock Love it or hate it, you can’t avoid packing when you travel. Here’s how AFAR editors streamline the task. A luggage rack for my apartment For years I packed and unpacked my suitcase on top of my bed, until I realized just how dirty my suitcase was after being wheeled through New York City train stations, airport bathrooms, and unpaved streets in Egypt this year. Thankfully, a quick Amazon search showed me that I could get my very own luggage rack—just like in hotel rooms—for less than $40. My duvet has never been cleaner. —L.M. Buy Now: $35, amazon.com An always-packed dopp kit This idea sounds so obvious I’m almost ashamed it took me until 2019 to realize it. But in the interest of the traveling public, here goes. After years of unpacking (and repacking) my toothbrush and deodorant, refilling mini bottles of shampoo, and making sure I don’t forget my Tiger Balm, I lit upon an idea. Why not just have two of everything? Not only would I never forget anything again, but I would save time—and some of my sanity, too. Today, my dopp kit is blissfully packed and ready to go with a set of “away” toiletries, meaning all I have to do is throw it in my bag and hit the road. When I return from a trip, I do a quick audit of what needs a refill, so I can avoid any last-minute scrambles ahead of my next vacation. Hey, it’s never too soon to start thinking about it, right? —Katherine LaGrave, digital features editor Ziplocs to keep the creepy crawlies out of shoes As a tree-hugging eco-warrior, I hesitate to recommend that people pack their shoes in Ziploc bags when reusable cloth bags work just as well. However, on a recent trip into the jungle, I packed my shoes in Ziplocs for one reason only: I could easily seal them up at night in said bags and free myself from the fear of getting bitten by a poisonous spider or scorpion that had crawled into my boots overnight. Was it a little over the top? Maybe. Did it make me feel better? Absolutely, and that’s what matters. And I now keep those same Ziplocs folded away for my next jungle adventure. Look for the jumbo two-gallon size, which are roomy enough for hiking boots. —Maggie Fuller, digital associate editor Buy Now: $5, amazon.com The absolute best moisturizer with SPF

One of the biggest and most damaging mistakes I made during my frequent travels as a young adult was not protecting my skin enough—especially my face—from the sun. Travel means being outside a whole hell of a lot more than you are in your day-to-day life. What I realized is that I needed sun protection built into my daily moisturizer so that I always have a base layer of protection no matter what my day brings, whether I’m on the road or at home. I have tried numerous lotions and potions, but this year stumbled upon a brand that is perfectly light and not too greasy, which I find is the biggest problem with moisturizers with SPF—Revive Moisturizing Renewal Cream with SPF 15 sunscreen. It’s a bit of an investment, but honestly, I wish I had been buying this for the past couple decades. —Michelle Baran, travel news editor Buy Now: $210, reviveskincare.com A Rent the Runway Unlimited subscription Before a particularly busy period of travel this late summer, I bit the bullet and tried out Rent the Runway’s Unlimited clothing subscription service. For $159 a month, I can borrow up to four things at once and swap them out as many times as I want. This allows me to cut back on buying new things before I travel, like ski gear for winter trips and nice dresses for conferences. They also do dry cleaning for you, so when you have back-to-back trips planned for wildly different climates, packing and unpacking is as easy as selecting a few things online and then dropping them off at UPS when you return. —L.M. Subscribe Now: $159 a month, renttherunway.com Family travel hacks Illustration by Shutterstock Two AFAR editors who had babies in the past year swear by these family travel tips. A cool and versatile laptop backpack that doubles as a diaper bag When you’re traveling with munchkins, there is so much gear. And juggling the kids on top of all that stuff is a lot. So, I actually really try to pare everything down to the basics. I also make sure that I have a handy carry-on that can double as my on-the-go carryall and diaper bag once I’m in the destination. Enter the Herschel Supply Classic Backpack X-Large in Raven Crosshatch (there are a bazillion color options, but I love this sleek gray because it can get plenty dirty without it showing and seamlessly transitions to a work backpack or nonparent scenario). It has a padded laptop pocket and is just big enough for all the kiddo and diapering essentials. I’m already on my second one (the first, in light blue, did not withstand the test of filthy children). —M.B. Buy Now: $60, herschel.com Getting a passport for my kids as soon as they’re born

