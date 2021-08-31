Why You Should Visit Kansas City This Fall

The autumn is prime time for art, music, and, of course, barbecue in KCMO.

Kansas City has seen an uptick in boutique accommodations in the past few years. One of the most recent additions to the hotel scene is Crossroads Hotel, which opened in late 2018 in a former Pabst Blue Ribbon distribution plant. The exposed brick walls and locally sourced decor echo the similarly industrial and artsy Crossroads district, which is within walking distance from the hotel and prime for exploration. Stay at Crossroads Hotel: from $165/night, expedia.com The Fontaine is closer to the Plaza area—the city’s premiere shopping district. Its crystal chandeliers and Renaissance paintings announce luxury as soon as you enter the lobby, while the spacious guest rooms are ideal for stretching your legs after a busy day of retail therapy. Stay at the Fontaine: from $135/night, expedia.com Go deeper One of the largest breweries in the Midwest, Boulevard Brewing Company is known for giving back to the community. The company donates beer to charity events, and partners with tons of local businesses and nonprofits. (It also hosts Boulevardia, an urban street festival that celebrates sustainability and supports Kansas City–based charities, although that takes place in June). Great beer with a side of philanthropy? Sign us up. >>Next: The Best Cities in the U.S. in 2021

