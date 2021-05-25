A Barbecue-and-Brewery Tour of Kansas City

At 3Halves Brewing, you can pair session beers with a burnt ends sandwich from Jousting Pigs BBQ.

Pair burnt ends with craft beers for a delicious way to experience KC.

For as long as anyone can remember, Kansas City has been synonymous with smoked meats. In fact, the city’s reputation for great barbecue dates all the way back to the early 1900s, when chef and restaurateur Henry Perry started slow-smoking a wide variety of meat and ended up launching a distinct regional style, now characterized by a thick, sometimes sweet tomato- or molasses-based sauce. More recently, however, KC has also become known for its craft breweries. A wave of openings began in 2010, building on the foundation established by regional powerhouse Boulevard Brewing, which has been around since the 1980s. Today, these dozens of breweries serve beer drinkers throughout the city and suburbs with classic styles and creative interpretations of IPAs, lagers, goses, and more. The best way to experience Kansas City’s two famous food groups is to pair them on a barbecue-and-beer tour of the town. Read on for a guide to the city’s best barbecue joints and nearby breweries for washing down your burnt ends. Photo by Jason Dailey A foundation of the Kansas City barbecue scene, Arthur Bryant’s is famous for its burnt ends. Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque + Torn Label Brewing Co. East Crossroads When in Kansas City, you’re practically compelled to make a pilgrimage to Arthur Bryant’s in the East Crossroads. The city’s first official barbecue restaurant, it started as a food cart in 1908 and morphed into a brick-and-mortar “eat shop” two years later. It’s here that KC’s famous burnt ends first became a big deal. The restaurant used to offer the charred scraps—cut from the “point” half of a smoked brisket—for free at the counter, but after local journalist Calvin Trillin mentioned them in a 1972 article for Playboy (which also declared Bryant’s the “single greatest restaurant in the world”), they became a sought-after delicacy. Plan to arrive at Bryant’s prior to 11 a.m., before the burnt ends sell out, or opt for the saucy baby back ribs. Photo by Lesley Hunt (2) Swing by Torn Label Brewing Co. to try Belgian-inspired beers and hoppy IPAs. Afterward, head a mile west to Torn Label Public House, located within Torn Label Brewing Co., where you’ll find a selection of refined Belgian-inspired beers and hoppy brews. Must-tries include the Alpha pale ale, Monk and Honey Belgian ale, House Brew coffee-wheat stout, and any of the Hang ’em High IPAs. Other barbecue in the area: Gates Bar-B-Q Other breweries: City Barrel Brewing, Double Shift Brewing, Brewery Emperial, Casual Animal Brewing, and Nimble Brewing Courtesy of Visit KC You can’t go wrong with one of the meaty sandwiches at Danny Edwards BLVD BBQ. Danny Edwards BLVD BBQ + Boulevard Brewing Westside South

