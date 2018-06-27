What Life Really Looks Like in the Countries Subject to the U.S. Travel Ban

Jun 27, 2018
Photo by Alexander Mazurkevich/Shutterstock
Traditional Persian rugs for sale at the Vakil Bazaar in Shiraz, Iran.
These photos and stories share a side of the seven nations that the ban doesn’t address—their humanity.
The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Trump administration’s controversial travel ban on Tuesday, a policy that dissenting justices argued is rooted in religious animus. To varying degrees, the ban restricts citizens from Iran, North Korea, Somalia, Libya, Venezuela, Yemen, and Syria from entering the United States.
The travel ban makes now the time to look more deeply at the seven affected countries, shattering myths in favor of a more nuanced view that goes beyond the political rhetoric. There’s no better way to understand a place—or dispel a misconception of it—than by seeing it through the eyes of people who know it well. That’s especially true of nations like these, which are difficult to travel to due to geopolitical upheaval and conflict.
You can start with some reading: Over the years we’ve covered an Iranian fashion designer challenging misconceptions about Islam, what real life looks like in the Middle East, the depths of Iranian hospitality, what it really means to be a refugee, an argument for traveling to North Korea, and a spontaneous journey to Venezuela.
For more from people on the ground in the countries subject to the U.S. travel ban, we’ve identified the following Instagram accounts run by locals using their own voices to show sides of these nations that you’re not seeing in the news right now. In the face of fear-mongering, reading the above stories and exploring the below accounts is, of course, no cure-all, but it’s a start.
Mehran, a 23 years old man is playing guitar that has learned by his own and reading book. Sio se pol is one of the historical places where local people as well as tourists spend their leisure time around it. Esfahan| Iran | December 2017 | © Mehran Mafi Bordbar مهران جوان ۲۳ ساله اصفهانی که بصورت تجربی به نواختن گیتار و خواندن مشغول است. سی و سه پل جزو اماکن تاریخی ای است که اهالی اصفهان به خصوص جوانان و همینطور توریستهای زیادی همه روزه جهت گذراندن اوقات خود به آن مراجعه می کنند . #shotoniphone
A post shared by © Mehran Mafi Bordbar (@mehranmafibordbar) on Dec 28, 2017 at 9:48am PST
Photographer Mehran Mafi Bordbar, who was born in Qazvin, northwest of Tehran, travels the country photographing local people. His images show a side of Iran that only someone born and raised in the country could truly capture and an essence of the country not often portrayed in the media. The documentary photographer is a regular contributor to @everydaymiddleeast, an Instagram project that uses photography to challenge stereotypes that shape common understanding of the Middle East.
See more from @mehranmafibordbar.
North Korea
A government minder takes advantage of a pit stop to scan the countryside town of Anju, North Korea ||| Photo by @siegfried_chu
A post shared by Everyday DPRK (@everydaydprk) on May 17, 2016 at 3:42pm PDT
Former chief Asia photographer for the Associated Press David Guttenfelder launched this contributor-based Instagram account with the intent of “opening a window to North Korea” and providing “a real and honest view of the country.” The account paints a detailed picture of what life really looks like in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, with images taken by residents and photographers across the country.
See more from @everydayDPRK.
4/30 Young men celebrating Eid Al-Odha in Hargeisa. #DivisionMultiplied #Somaliland #Somalia #Hargeisa #My252 #EverydayHornOfAfrica #photography #documentaryphotography #hornofafrica #ADPP
A post shared by Mustafa saeed (@themustafasaeed) on Apr 26, 2017 at 2:39am PDT
Mustafa Saeed is a photographer and visual artist based in Somaliland, a self-declared state recognized as an autonomous region of Somalia. His images display a nuanced representation of local life in Somalia by focusing not solely on the country’s conflict but instead on its lively population.
See more from @themustafasaeed.
Father and son at a photography & arts exhibition in the Art House gallery which lasted for 3 days. This kind of events are hard to get by in Libya because of both security and economic situations, but yet still; there are artists challenging these difficulties and making such occasions happen. #Iphone #streetphotography #hatifgraphy #libyanphoto #everydayafrica #dailylife #Tripoli #Libya
A post shared by Abdurrauf Ben Madi (@abdurrauf.ben.madi) on Feb 13, 2017 at 11:25am PST
Libyan photographer Abdurrauf Ben Madi uses Instagram to share the daily street scenes he captures, from local sports fans celebrating after a team victory to a father and son enjoying a pop-up photography exhibit at a gallery in Libya’s capital. The Tripoli-born artist also contributes to @everydaymiddleeast and is the cofounder of a Libya-specific Instagram account, @dailylibya.
See more from @abdurrauf.ben.madi.
Venezuela
El Maestro Manuel Moreno "El Patarrumba" cantándole a San Juan de las 12 lunas #Caracas #Venezuela Foto: Marcelo Volpe | @Trincherarte - Pentax 50mm f1.2 analógico | Nikon D750 #Nikon #NikonD750 #Pentax #IgersVenezuela #Igers #Photo #photography #photodocumentary #Latinoamerica #America #Caribe #Ligthroom #Fotografia #Adobe #Design #Shoot #Shooting #photojurnalism #photojrnalist #igvenezuela #ig_color #portriat #photoshoot
A post shared by Marcelo Volpe (@trincherarte) on Feb 3, 2018 at 9:36am PST
In recent years, media coverage has largely discussed Venezuela in context of the country’s economic collapse, but this local Instagrammer puts forth images of the country beyond its crisis. The photographs Marcelo Volpe shares—a group of locals gathering to sing in the streets, two men playing chess in a neighborhood shop—feel so universal that some could be mistaken for scenes captured anywhere else around the world . . . which might be the point.
See more from @trincherarte.
I photographed these little girls upon their return from school. I was really happy to see them in their school's uniform. To me this was a sign of hope. For almost a year all schools were closed due the war. Despite conflict& adversity Shyama and Khlood were determined not to be ordinaries and face ugliness with strength #yemen #storiesfromyemen #everydayeverywhere #everdaymiddleeast #home #educateagirlchangetheworld #storytelling #documentary #photography #yemenchildren
A post shared by Thana Faroq (@thanafaroq7) on Jun 13, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT
Thana Faroq, a Yemen-born photographer currently based in the Netherlands, documents the realities of displaced Yemenis around the world. On her Instagram, you’ll find images from her previously exhibitioned projects including “Women in Yemen” and “Unseen Beauty—Yemen: Art in Times of Destruction,” which feature Faroq’s portrait photographs of Yemenis, both displaced and living in the country.
See more from @thanafaroq7.
Tamer hindi anyone? PC @unusualtraveler #beautifuldamascus #damascus #syria #photography #love #picoftheday #instagood
A post shared by Damascus (@beautifuldamascus) on Oct 16, 2017 at 1:36am PDT
Syria’s capital, Damascus, is one of the oldest cities in the Middle East. This community-sourced Instagram account displays Damascus’s colorful sights and celebrates the city’s endless—and infrequently recognized—beauty. (The above image was taken by @unusualtraveler.)
See more from @beautifuldamascus.
