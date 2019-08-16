What It’s Like to Go Winetasting at Robert Mondavi Winery

As my mom and I turned left off the St. Helena Highway, I saw what looked like an old Spanish mission complete with a bell tower waiting for us at the end of the driveway. But we weren’t going to a church service. We were at the Robert Mondavi Winery to taste wine.

Founded in 1966 by Robert Mondavi, who was 52 years old at the time, the iconic Napa Valley winery recently ranked 12th in the inaugural World’s Best Vineyards list released in July and took the top spot in all of North America. The awards focused on overall vineyard experience, including wine quality, architecture, natural surroundings, and service.

Located in Oakville, California, Robert Mondavi Winery is centered around the historic To Kalon vineyard—ancient Greek for “the highest beauty”—which was first planted in 1868. In fact, the vines directly behind the famous “Welcome to Napa Valley” sign on the St. Helena Highway are part of Robert Mondavi’s large estate.

Photo by Shutterstock The vineyards of Robert Mondavi Winery are seen behind the famous “Welcome to Napa Valley” sign.

The winery isn’t just physically in the center of Napa Valley. It also lies

at the symbolic heart of California wine country.

Robert Mondavi Winery not only helped California wine gain prominence in the late 20th century but it also was one of the first to turn itself into a destination worth visiting, instead of a production facility where wine is made. Today, it’s hard to imagine wineries without tours, tastings, restaurants, and art galleries. Robert Mondavi Winery helped pioneer the concept.

The tasting

We walked through a wide arch at the entrance to the winery flanked by large sculptures on each side—a Beniamino Bufano bear on the right and a seven-foot-tall copper bust by Len Urso on the left. In the lobby, we met the sommelier who would be guiding us through the hour-long Exclusive Cellar Tasting.

To begin, he walked us through more of the Mondavi art collection and up to where visitors can see the most beautiful views of the To Kalon Vineyard surrounding the mission-style buildings of the winery.