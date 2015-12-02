Home>Travel inspiration>Art + Culture>Art

Weekend Guide: Savor Guadalajara’s Red Hot Art

By John Newton

Dec 2, 2015

From the January/February 2016 issue

share this article
flipboard

Courtesy of Casa Fayette

Jalisco’s capital, the home of mariachi music and tequila, takes a surprising turn.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

What gets you on the plane: Known for its art scene, Guadalajara is blossoming. In the past year, several boutique hotels have opened catering to travelers drawn to explore works by José Clemente Orozco, one of Mexico’s “big three” muralists, and visit the new outposts of leading internationalgalleries in the Colonia Americana neighborhood.

The happy surprise: The latest addition to the hotel boom is the 37-room Casa Fayette, a design dream housed in an art deco mansion built in the ’40s. Under the direction of Grupo Habita, whose previous hotels helped bring a new design sensibility to such south-of-the-border destinations as Puebla and Mexico City on the map, the building was glossed up with glass panels, vibrant desert colors, and a chef pulled from New York’s Daniel restaurant.

Weekend x factor: Sure, Guadalajara is landlocked (and thus beachless), but its mild-to-warm climate and mellow vibe make it an enviable winter escape. Plus, March 4–13, the city will host its 31st annual international film festival—a snow-free version of Park City’s Sundance.

>>Next: Five Reasons to See India from the Ganges

See our full list of Where to Go in 2016

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories