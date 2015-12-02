Weekend Guide: Savor Guadalajara’s Red Hot Art

What gets you on the plane: Known for its art scene, Guadalajara is blossoming. In the past year, several boutique hotels have opened catering to travelers drawn to explore works by José Clemente Orozco, one of Mexico’s “big three” muralists, and visit the new outposts of leading internationalgalleries in the Colonia Americana neighborhood.

The happy surprise: The latest addition to the hotel boom is the 37-room Casa Fayette, a design dream housed in an art deco mansion built in the ’40s. Under the direction of Grupo Habita, whose previous hotels helped bring a new design sensibility to such south-of-the-border destinations as Puebla and Mexico City on the map, the building was glossed up with glass panels, vibrant desert colors, and a chef pulled from New York’s Daniel restaurant.

Weekend x factor: Sure, Guadalajara is landlocked (and thus beachless), but its mild-to-warm climate and mellow vibe make it an enviable winter escape. Plus, March 4–13, the city will host its 31st annual international film festival—a snow-free version of Park City’s Sundance.

>>Next: Five Reasons to See India from the Ganges

See our full list of Where to Go in 2016