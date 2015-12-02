Weekend Guide: Explore Nicaragua’s Coffee Culture

Granada is a color-saturated colonial town set on the shores of the massive Lake Nicaragua. This cultural capital is as authentic as it is non-touristy. Life happens half outside, which makes for some spectacular exploring and people watching along Parque Central and Calle La Calzada. The secret is slowly trickling out as Nicaragua climbs up the “must see” lists; cafes, restaurants, and hotels are being built as we speak. Go now, while the vibe is still independent and low-key.

Flight time: Daily direct flights to Managua come from Houston (3 hours), Miami/Ft. Lauderdale (2.5 hours) and Atlanta (4 hours), with easy connections for those further afield. Granada is a 45-minute taxi ride from the airport.

What gets you on the plane: Most Nicaraguan-grown coffee is exported, so appreciation for the flavorful local beans is relatively new – as is Granada’s café culture. The city’s cafes are community driven, grassroots hideaways instead of hipster hangouts. The Garden Café is a relaxing lunch spot with hammocks that doubles as a bookstore. Espressionista Café focuses on single-estate origin coffee prepared a number of ways, and serves locally sourced organic foods. Café des las Sonrisas, in the Tio Antonio Social Center, employs an all-deaf staff. The on-site hammock shop trains blind youths, who teach hammock weaving to curious travelers.