Weekend Guide: Carve Park City

Utah’s ski capital just got cooler. Now open: A 7,200-acre mega resort—just a hair smaller than Whistler Blackcomb—with a sleek gondola and après-ski bites that go beyond the standard chalet fare. And, with plenty of shuttles from the SLC airport and a beloved free bus that circles Park City and its resorts, you can skip the car rental and just chill.

Flight time: A full schedule of nonstop flights from the East Coast touch down in about four and a half hours (and in a much zippier hour and a half from the West Coast) making Park City a potentially easier trip than a slog through Friday traffic to your local mountain.

What gets you on the plane: Neighboring ski mountains, Canyons and Park City Mountain Resort, have just joined to become the biggest ski resort in the country, called simply Park City. (British Columbia’s Whistler has it beat by a hair.) With 7,200 acres to roam, you could carve all week and not run out of fresh stashes.

Happy surprise: There’s no skate-skiing or poling required to get between the resorts. The centerpiece of the $50 million merger is a gondola that will whisk you from one mountain to the other in under nine minutes. Hop off at the midpoint on Pinecone Ridge and you can drop down into either. Attention Vail and Tahoe skiers: If you have an Epic season pass, you’re covered here too.