We Think the Ladies of HBO’s Girls Should Take a Vacation

Photo courtesy HBO

While HBO’s Sex and the City and Girls garner lots of comparisons, fans of the shows know that they’re actually drastically different. One undeniable similarity, however, is how both sets of viewers align themselves with one of the characters in the shows’ lovable foursomes (I’m a Charlotte and a Marnie/Jessa hybrid, if that can actually exist).

While SATC has dabbled in jet setting, Girls pretty much stays put in NYC (although the upcoming season is bringing Hannah to—spoiler alert!—Iowa). But we hope in Season 4, premiering this Sunday, Hannah, Jessa, Marnie, and Shoshanna get a vacation. Here, we’ve suggested some places that would perfectly fit each girl’s personality—and, if you identify with one of them, possibly yours, too. Highly scientific stuff, here.

Hannah: San Francisco

I mean, if Hannah belongs anywhere other than Brooklyn, It’s San Francisco (and almost definitely not Iowa). Her whimsy and creativity would flourish, and nobody from this laid-back town would judge her sometimes-not-so-great work ethic. Plus, it’s a clothing-optional city. So there’s that.

Marnie: Washington, D.C.

Marnie is the most buttoned-up and uptight of the girls—so, naturally, we picked the nation’s capital as her destination. It’s a quick 3-4 hour ride on Amtrak from New York City (we think Marnie wouldn’t do well in airport security), it’s not too liberal of a town, and there are lots and lots of museums.