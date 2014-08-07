Wandering Chef: René Redzepi Takes Tokyo

share this article

Photo by Peter Brinch In January, René Redzepi, the chef behind the world’s best restaurant (at least according to this list), will shutter Noma and export his staff to Tokyo for a three-week-long pop-up in the Mandarin Oriental. Tickets for the dinner series are long gone, but we caught up with the foraging chef to get the full scoop as he scoured Japan for local veggies, handcrafted tableware, and the most unusual shellfish (we’re still on the fence about whether we want to meet this one). This is your first pop-up—why Tokyo? It’s hard to come up with a response to this that does Japan and Tokyo’s food culture justice, because it’s truly mind-blowing. As a chef who comes from a region whose cuisine is only now emerging, seeing the depth of tradition, the dedication, and the variety of the various cuisines is inspiring and overwhelming. I don’t think there’s anything like it in the world. To go there and dive into the restaurant world and agriculture will be a magnificent challenge for us, and the goal is to come out of the experience humbled, more informed, and inspired. This sounds like an incredible amount of work. How are you prepping? Our plan is do as much homework as we possibly can before we arrive in Tokyo. We’ve been three times this year and will return four more times before the dinners kick off. The idea is to immerse ourselves as much as possible in the culture and landscape, and apply our sensibilities to a situation that is completely new to us. This won’t be a facsimile of Noma, but rather an all-new project. It’s also the chance to give ourselves a life experience. The whole staff is moving to Japan, and we will have time to explore the region and learn about and enjoy one of the richest cultures on the planet. It’s going to be hard work, but it also has to be fun, inspiring, and enriching. “72 year old Asano-san will be our farmer while we relocated to Tokyo,” Redzepi said on Instagram recently. Photo by René Redzepi People so often equate you with foraging. How are you sourcing local Japanese ingredients?

That is something we’re still researching. We were just there and we were in the northern parts of Japan, where we found some stuff that we put into storage for the winter. We also made contact with a few farmers on the outskirts of Tokyo. It’s looking to be from the proximity of Tokyo, with a few specialties from the north sprinkled in. We are wanting to employ foragers. If you go to Tsukiji, you’d understand that there is no point in hiring a fisherman. The diversity is unreal! Everything your fish-loving heart desires is already there. The quantities and quality are hard to match anywhere else in the world. I would go as far to say that if you enjoy food as one of your foremost ways of finding enjoyment in your life, a visit to Tsukiji is a lifetime experience. “Fresh, fat & lightly smoked over rice straw. What more you want from bonito?” Photo by René Redzepi Traditional techniques too? Right now, we are influenced mostly by two styles of cooking: one being the kaiseki way of organizing the menu, in its length and depth. We’re also particularly inspired by the Shojin Ryori, the temple cuisine which is for the most part vegetable-based. We’re not 100 percent there yet. But I can tell you what we won’t use, for instance: When I visited Tsukiji just last week, I was being shown around by one of the best chefs around. We visited the best tuna person in the whole market. He was showing us what had come in that morning, the variety of the fish, the different cuts, how to determine what’s exceptional (even though they all look exceptional). I asked him at one point during our conversation what other things he did. He said “Nothing, I’m a specialist in tuna.” It puzzled me. A specialist in one fish? I asked him how long it takes to become a specialist in tuna. It turns out it takes 30 years. It was mind-boggling, that visit, and seeing the different ways of cutting that fish and the respect and rituals around all of it. It’s clear that a bunch of northern Europeans aren’t going to show anybody in Japan anything they haven’t seen ten times before, and definitely not with tuna. We’re not going to cook tuna. You must be eating all the time. Any favorite restaurants so far?

