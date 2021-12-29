Home>Travel inspiration>Disney

Walt Disney World’s Water Park Reopens After 2-Year COVID Closure

By by Associated Press

Dec 29, 2021

share this article
flipboard
Typhoon Lagoon is slated to reopen January 2, 2022.

Courtesy of Walt Disney World

Typhoon Lagoon is slated to reopen January 2, 2022.

The wave pools and waterslides of Typhoon Lagoon are finally ready for visitors after a long pandemic hiatus.

share this article
flipboard

The big waves are returning to Walt Disney World.

The theme park resort said Tuesday that it will reopen its Typhoon Lagoon water park after an almost two-year hiatus.

The water park in Orlando, Florida, closed in March 2020 as the coronavirus started spreading throughout the United States. While Disney World’s other theme parks reopened in summer 2020 with virus safety protocols in place, the water park stayed closed.

Visitors to Typhoon Lagoon will be able to swim in its massive wave pool, slide down its water coaster, and meander down its lazy river starting on Sunday, January 2.

>> Next: Which Walt Disney World Hotel Is Right for You?

popular stories

  1. 4 Reasons Why Tohoku, Japan Should Be Your Next International Trip

    Outdoor Adventure

  2. A 600-Mile Recreational Trail Is Coming to the West’s Sierra Nevada

    Outdoor Adventure

  3. The 8 Best Things to Do in Santa Fe

    Cities We Love

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

The Ultimate Friends Trip in The Bahamas

The Ultimate Friends Trip in The Bahamas

Travel Tales

Discover Asheville, North Carolina’s Cultural Capital

Discover Asheville, North Carolina’s Cultural Capital

Travel Tales

Meet Kenya’s Most Iconic Wildlife

Meet Kenya’s Most Iconic Wildlife

Explore Maine’s Most Captivating—and Healing—Coastal Landscapes

Explore Maine’s Most Captivating—and Healing—Coastal Landscapes