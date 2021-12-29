Walt Disney World’s Water Park Reopens After 2-Year COVID Closure

By by Associated Press
Dec 29, 2021
Typhoon Lagoon is slated to reopen January 2, 2022.
The wave pools and waterslides of Typhoon Lagoon are finally ready for visitors after a long pandemic hiatus.
The big waves are returning to Walt Disney World.
The theme park resort said Tuesday that it will reopen its Typhoon Lagoon water park after an almost two-year hiatus.
The water park in Orlando, Florida, closed in March 2020 as the coronavirus started spreading throughout the United States. While Disney World’s other theme parks reopened in summer 2020 with virus safety protocols in place, the water park stayed closed.
Visitors to Typhoon Lagoon will be able to swim in its massive wave pool, slide down its water coaster, and meander down its lazy river starting on Sunday, January 2.
