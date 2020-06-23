Walt Disney World Plans to Reopen in July

When Walt Disney World closed its gates on March 16, no one knew when the theme park universe would reopen to the public. To slow the spread of COVID-19, every business across Disney’s Orlando property was shut—the four theme parks, dozens of hotels, all shops and restaurants, everything. The first signs of hope surfaced more than two months later when Disney Springs partially reopened on May 20.

Now Mickey fans can rejoice: Walt Disney World has an official opening date of July 11. The public reopening will begin with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom on July 11, followed by Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15—about five weeks later than Universal Studios’ June 5 reopening date. All Disney theme parks around the world—including Disneyland Resort in California, Shanghai Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disney Resort—now have tentative or confirmed reopening dates.

As is the case with most (if not all) theme parks, Walt Disney World will restrict attendance to lower numbers to facilitate social distancing. Shanghai Disneyland reopened on May 11 to 30 percent of its maximum attendance and required advance reservations for theme park tickets. Walt Disney World has not defined its limited capacity but followed Shanghai Disneyland’s lead on June 22 by also introducing the Disney Park Pass System, a platform through which guests make mandatory theme park reservations.