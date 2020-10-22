When Will Disneyland and Other California Theme Parks Reopen?

When Disneyland does reopen, events such as parades and fireworks will be absent to avoid large group gatherings and encourage social distancing.

It might not be before summer 2021.

share this article

The California Department of Public Health this week issued protocols for the state’s theme parks to be able to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, and in order for larger parks like Disneyland, Legoland, and Universal to be able to open their gates, the risk level in the county where they operate has to be “minimal”— and that could take awhile. California has a county-by-county tier system for determining how and which businesses can operate. The purple tier indicates the risk of community transmission is widespread, the red tier indicates the risk is substantial, the orange tier indicates the risk is moderate, and the yellow tier indicates the risk is minimal. Orange County, where the Disneyland Resort and its theme parks (as well as the lesser-known but locally cherished theme park Knott’s Berry Farm) are located, is currently in the red tier (substantial)—and it has a long way to go before getting to the required yellow tier for theme park operations to be able to resume. “Personally, I think that we can look forward to a yellow tier by next summer, hopefully. Hopefully,” stated Dr. Clayton Chau, director of regional healthcare provider Orange County Health Care Agency. “I think it’s going to be very hard to achieve the yellow tier.” Los Angeles County, where Universal Studios Hollywood is located, is currently in the purple tier, and San Diego County, home to Legoland, is currently in the red tier.

Article continues below advertisement

The yellow tier is defined as less than one daily new case per population of 100,000 and a test positivity rate of less than 2 percent. Dr. Chau noted that Orange County being able to get to that yellow tier will likely require the availability and widespread use of a coronavirus vaccine. In a October 20 statement following California’s release of its new guidelines for theme park operations, Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, said the protocols “will keep us shuttered for the foreseeable future.” Potrock believes that the parks can “responsibly reopen, with science-based health and safety protocols strictly enforced.” What will Disneyland and other theme park operations look like when they reopen? If and when each county gets to the yellow tier, there will still be numerous restrictions on the way these larger theme parks can operate. Total park capacity will be limited to 25 percent (facilitated by a reservation system), all indoor dining and drinking venues will be limited to 25 percent capacity as well, and there will be temperature screenings for workers and enhanced ventilation in indoor areas. Guests can also expect touchless bag checks prior to entering the theme parks, face coverings required for all staff and guests over two years of age, virtual queuing options, and enhanced staffing to ensure that all guests adhere to proper sanitization and social-distancing protocols. Parades and fireworks will be off the table to minimize large group gatherings where it would be difficult to enforce six feet of separation between parties. Character meet and greets will also be unavailable. Are any theme park experiences in California open? Yes, you can get your theme park fix with some venues and experiences that are available.

Article continues below advertisement