JetBlue Raised Its Bag Fees Again. Will This Start Another Wave of Fee Hikes Among Airlines? Experts Weigh In

JetBlue is raising its checked baggage fees again, marking the second time in seven months that the airline has increased what passengers pay to check a suitcase.

For most economy passengers flying within the United States or to Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean, the cost of a first checked bag has jumped from $39 to $50 each way during off-peak periods (a 28 percent increase), and from $49 to $55 during peak periods (a 12 percent increase). A second checked bag now costs $70, up from $59, during off-peak periods, and $75, up from $69, during peak periods.

Those prices apply to checked bags that are paid for at least 24 hours before departure on tickets booked on or after November 3. Travelers who wait until check-in will pay even more: up to $70 for their first checked bag or $85 for their second, each way.

JetBlue has a fairly broad definition of peak travel. According to the airline’s published fee schedule, higher baggage prices apply during Thanksgiving week, throughout December, and across several stretches of 2027, including January 1 through 18, April 1 through 26, and most of the summer.

When JetBlue last raised its baggage fees in March, United, Delta, Southwest, and American Airlines all announced similar increases within weeks. Now, with JetBlue once again leading the charge, aviation experts expect another round of price hikes.

“Yes, I’d expect others to follow,” says Gary Leff, an airline loyalty expert and author of the View from the Wing blog. “JetBlue has repeatedly gone first, and United followed within days this past spring. Competitors will see this as an opportunity to collect more themselves, even if they don’t copy JetBlue’s exact prices or peak pricing structure.”

JetBlue has attributed the increase to rising fuel and operating costs, though Leff argues those expenses aren’t necessarily what determines baggage pricing.

“Bag fees aren’t set based on fuel prices; they’re set according to what they think customers will pay,” Leff says.

Here’s what travelers should know about the latest increases and whether other airlines could be next.

What else is changing with JetBlue’s baggage fees?

The new prices aren’t limited to domestic flights. Travelers heading to Europe on JetBlue’s cheapest Main Base fares will now pay $80 for their first checked bag during off-peak periods, up from $75 on the airline’s previously published schedule. During peak periods, that fee rises to $90, up from $85, when purchased in advance.

There are some exceptions to the increases. Beyond passengers who purchased their tickets before November 3 (who will continue to pay the previous rates, even if their flights take place after the new pricing took effect), JetBlue’s Mosaic loyalty members, eligible cobranded credit card holders, and passengers traveling in certain premium cabins also retain their complimentary checked bag benefits.

Sally French, a travel expert at finance site NerdWallet, says those credit card benefits can be worthwhile even for people who only fly JetBlue occasionally.

“The JetBlue Plus Card has a $99 annual fee, which means the card’s annual fee pays for itself in a single round-trip flight for one person,” she says. The card also includes a complimentary first checked bag for up to three companions on the same reservation, potentially saving a family of four hundreds of dollars on round-trip baggage fees.

How much do other airlines charge for checked bags?

Most major U.S. airlines currently charge $45 for a first checked bag and $55 for a second, although the exact price depends on the airline, fare type, and when passengers pay.

Delta and Southwest charge $45 for a first checked bag and $55 for a second on most domestic economy itineraries. United charges the same amounts when passengers purchase their baggage allowance at least 24 hours before departure, with an additional $5 per bag for those who wait until check-in.

American Airlines also charges $45 for a first checked bag and $55 for a second when prepaid online, though passengers traveling on Basic Economy tickets purchased on or after May 18 pay $50 and $60, respectively.

Alaska Airlines charges $45 for a first checked bag and $55 for a second on most North American routes. The airline increased those fees in April, raising the first bag fee by $5 and the second by $10. The changes also applied to North American flights operated by Hawaiian Airlines, which is part of the same airline group.

All five carriers increased their fees in the spring, following JetBlue’s previous adjustment. No other airlines have announced another increase in response to JetBlue’s November changes—yet.

“JetBlue just gave its competitors all the cover they need to raise prices without looking like the bad guy,” says Jackson Newman of flight deal site Thrifty Traveler. Still, he suspects the country’s three largest legacy carriers may be reluctant to make the next move. “I think the big three U.S. airlines—American, Delta, and United—are probably waiting for someone else to make the first move,” he says.

Newman also identifies Southwest and Frontier as airlines worth watching. Southwest already raised its baggage fees in April, while Frontier’s variable baggage pricing could make another increase less obvious to consumers.

The fact that competing airlines have repeatedly matched one another’s baggage fees isn’t necessarily surprising. As Leff explains, airlines have little incentive to keep their charges lower if doing so doesn’t attract enough additional passengers to make up for the lost revenue.

“Airlines are betting that cheaper bags won’t win enough additional bookings to offset the revenue they’d give up,” he says.

Why do airlines keep raising baggage fees instead of airfares?

For airlines, checked baggage has become a substantial source of revenue. According to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, U.S. airlines collected $7.4 billion in baggage fees in 2025, accounting for nearly 3 percent of their total operating revenue.

Charging separately for luggage also allows airlines to advertise lower ticket prices, which can make a significant difference when travelers compare fares on Google Flights or other booking platforms. A flight might appear cheaper than a competitor’s, even if the final cost ends up being higher once baggage and other extras are added.

There’s also a tax incentive—domestic airfares are generally subject to a 7.5 percent federal excise tax, while separately charged baggage fees are exempt. That gives airlines an additional reason to raise baggage charges rather than ticket prices, since the extra fees don’t increase the amount subject to the tax.

“Fees like this only move one way: up,” Newman says. Even if fuel prices eventually return to previous levels, he doubts airlines will reverse the increases. Baggage charges have become too valuable to their bottom lines, particularly when they allow airlines to advertise lower fares while collecting additional revenue from passengers who check luggage.

The fees serve another purpose, too: encouraging travelers to enroll in frequent flier programs or sign up for airline credit cards that waive them. Both can generate additional revenue for carriers while giving passengers a reason to remain loyal to a particular airline.

There is, however, a potential downside to charging too much. Leff points out that higher checked bag fees give passengers more incentive to bring their belongings into the cabin instead, potentially slowing boarding as travelers compete for overhead bin space. Delays can be costly for airlines, too.

“Eventually the lost business outweighs the extra revenue,” Leff says, though he adds that it’s still unclear exactly where that tipping point lies.