This Is the Biggest Points Offer Ever From Marriott Bonvoy

For one week only, new cardmembers can earn a hefty 200,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card from Chase after spending $3,000 on eligible purchases in the first three months of account opening. The offer launched today, November 5, and ends November 11, 2026.

If you’re strategic, the bonus can be enough to cover five nights on a quiet stretch of beach in Thailand or three nights in Texas Hill Country, for example. Since Marriott Bonvoy’s loyalty program encompasses nearly 40 hotel brands, you can use these bonus points to book an incredible variety of properties, whether you’re planning your honeymoon at Hotel de Berri Champs-Elysees in Paris or embarking on an African safari at Leopard Sands Kruger Park, Autograph Collection in South Africa.

What the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card offers

If you often find yourself at a hotel or resort in Marriott Bonvoy’s program, the Boundless card could be a solid addition to your wallet. Here’s what you get as a cardholder.

Earn points to redeem for hotel stays

Beyond the 200,000-point welcome bonus after reaching the minimum spend requirements, the card earns:



6 points per dollar spent at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels

per dollar spent at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels 3 points per dollar on the first $6,000 spent annually on combined purchases at gas stations, grocery stores, and restaurants (2 points per dollar after that)

per dollar on the first $6,000 spent annually on combined purchases at gas stations, grocery stores, and restaurants (2 points per dollar after that) 2 points per dollar on all other eligible purchases

Complimentary Marriott Bonvoy elite status

Cardmembers get automatic Silver Elite status, which adds a 10 percent bonus on points earned during stays and priority late checkout when available. Another useful status perk is the 15 Elite Night Credits deposited into your account each calendar year, plus one more for every $5,000 spent on the card. Since the next tier up, Gold Elite, requires 25 nights, that leaves cardholders just 10 nights away.

Free night award

The perk that can cover the $95 annual fee on its own is the Free Night Award issued after each account anniversary. It’s good for one night at a property costing up to 35,000 points. Since March 2026, Marriott has also let members add up to 25,000 points to book a pricier hotel. That option appears in the checkout box as long as you have points available in your account. You could, of course, also purchase some points to “top up” your award, but that often isn’t a good value. (Resort fees may still apply.)

This summer, I used my 35,000-point certificate at the Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Upper East Side for a night that would have otherwise cost well over $250.

Airline statement credits, no foreign transaction fees, and purchase protections

Separately, Chase is offering all Boundless cardmembers, new and existing, up to $100 in airline statement credits. Just make a purchase directly with the airline, including base airfare, seat selection fees, or checked bag fees, and you’ll receive a statement credit to offset the charges. Cardholders receive a $50 statement credit after spending $250 directly with airlines through December 31, 2026, and another $50 after spending $250 from January 1 through June 30, 2027.

The card has no foreign transaction fees and includes baggage delay insurance, lost luggage reimbursement, trip delay reimbursement, and purchase protection. Note that Chase won’t award the bonus to applicants who hold certain other Marriott cards or earned a bonus on one in the past 24 months, so review the terms before applying.

Where 200,000 Marriott Bonvoy points can take you

Marriott Bonvoy’s Stay for 5, Pay for 4 benefit makes the lowest-priced night free on any five-night award stay, so longer trips stretch points furthest. Award prices change daily; the rates below were found on November 4, 2026.

Five nights on the beach in Phuket

Set in an Andaman Sea cove, Le Méridien Phuket offers a secluded beach and two oversize pools. Courtesy of Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort

Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort sits on a long, quiet strand on Phuket’s northwest coast within Sirinat National Park. The resort has two pools, a kids club, and direct beach access. For March 2027, we found five nights in a standard king or double room for 164,000 points, versus about $1,400 in cash. Add the points earned from the $3,000 minimum spend, and you may have enough left for a sixth night, depending on that night’s rate.

A long weekend in San Antonio’s Hill Country

Photo by Werner Segarra, courtesy of JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa

Families can often score terrific points rates at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa. We found availability for a three-night stay next December for 178,000 points in a double queen-bed room with Juliet balcony. The cash price would be $1,167. (Note: This property does charge a $56/night resort fee in addition to the points you’ll pay.) Situated on 600 acres of oak-covered hills, the standout feature is the River Bluff Water Experience, which includes a 1,100-foot lazy river plus several pools, slides, and a sandy beach area.

Is the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card worth it?

If Marriott hotels figure into your travel plans, this is a strong time to open the card. Between the bonus, an annual free night certificate that offsets the fee, and Silver status, it delivers solid value for $95 a year. Reminder: The offer ends on November 11, so act quickly. Apply now.