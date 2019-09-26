Help Preserve Women’s History at These Sites Across the United States

The 100th anniversary of U.S. women’s suffrage is on the horizon. (ICYMI: In August 1920, the ratification of the 19th Amendment granted women in the United States the constitutional right to vote.) To honor the upcoming centennial, American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation announced that their annual Partners in Preservation campaign, which works to engage the public in preserving important U.S. landmarks, will focus this year on locations across the country that celebrate contributions made by women in local communities.

Throughout the campaign, the public is invited to vote from a selection of 20 U.S. sites where women helped shape history—among them the Denver home of Dr. Justina Ford, Colorado’s first female African American doctor; the Alabama courthouse made famous in To Kill a Mockingbird by the Pulitzer Prize–winning author Harper Lee; and the Iowa building where the country’s first female lawyer, Belle Babb Mansfield, passed the bar examination in 1869.

Courtesy of Main Street Mount Pleasant After Belle Babb Mansfield passed an 1869 bar examination at the Union Block building in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, she went on to become the country’s first female lawyer and played an active role in the women’s suffrage movement.

Anyone can head to VoteY0urMainStreet.Org to help decide which of the 20 U.S. site(s) will receive a share of the winning prize: $2 million in preservation funding from American Express. Through October 29, 2019, individuals can cast up to five votes per day for the “Main Street projects” of their choice.