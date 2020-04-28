The History Lover’s Guide to Malta

While Fort Ricasoli is closed to the public, you can see it in movies like “Gladiator” and “Troy.”

With ancient temples, fortified cities, and impressive forts that have served as battlegrounds and movie sets, Malta is practically made for history buffs.

The islands of Malta have a higher density of UNESCO World Heritage sites than any other nation-state. Many are in the city of Valletta, which was named a European Capital of Culture in 2018. Whether built for ceremonial purposes in Neolithic times or to stave off military invasions during the 16th century, these sites provide remarkable displays of preserved history. Fort Ricasoli Built by the Knights of Malta in the late 16th century to protect the harbor from land and naval attacks, the largely intact Fort Ricasoli is now closed to the public and only used by the Malta Film Commission for period movies like Gladiator and Troy. Back in 2000, director Ridley Scott set his infamous fight scene here, recreating a third of the Colosseum from plaster and plywood at a cost of $1 million. And in 2004, the fort was used to build the entire city of Troy from the ground up covering 10 acres. Parts of the fort were also used to depict the Red Keep in the first season of the HBO series Game of Thrones. Fort Saint Elmo Photo by Alexander Ingerman/Shutterstock Fort Saint Elmo was built in the late Middle Ages but played an important role in World War II.

Despite having been built in the late Middle Ages, Fort Saint Elmo didn’t earn its name until 1850, when it was used as British army barracks. The fort also played an important role in World War II, when the Italians launched an attack on the Grand Harbour, and it now houses Malta’s National War Museum and the Malta Police Academy. It’s used for historical reenactments, educational purposes, outdoor movie screenings, and a film set. The fort served to depict a prison in the 1978 Oliver Stone classic Midnight Express and famously doubled as Marseilles in 2002’s The Count of Monte Cristo. More recently, its courtyard was filled with undead masses for Brad Pitt’s zombie drama World War Z. Mdina Photo by Shutterstock The fortified city of Mdina served as King’s Landing in an episode of “Game of Thrones.” The fortified city of Mdina was the capital of Malta before the arrival of the Order of Saint John, after which it remained an important—but quiet—place, eventually earning the nickname “the Silent City.” Architecturally, the pedestrian-only town, which can be explored in a few hours, features limestone walls covered in bright bougainvillea, as well as both baroque and medieval facades. In fact, its ornate main gate and moat bridge were featured as King’s Landing in season one, episode three of Game of Thrones (when Catelyn and Rodrik arrive to find out what happened to Bran). Hagar Qim and Mnajdra Temples Photo by Shutterstock The Hagar Qim temple is made from several megaliths that weigh nearly 20 tons.

