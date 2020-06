Visit Sicily Like a Globetrotting Entrepreneur

After a nomadic childhood and an international education, travel is so ingrained in Andres Modak’s DNA that he formed his company, Snowe, with the traveler’s spirit in mind. The brand, which he cofounded with his partner Rachel Cohen, is focused on creating gorgeous home essentials that the jet-set can enjoy coming home to. But despite an impressive number of passport stamps, there are always new places for Modak to explore. In fact, a family trip recently brought him to Sicily for the first time. The verdict? “Sicily just blew me away. . . . It’s a place of layers on layers, including food, architecture, and people.” We sat down with Modak to find out how he and his family got to the heart of all those different layers.

Modak Photo courtesy Andres Modak

Daily catch at the Catania fish market Photo by Andres Modak

“With a family that travels as much as ours does, it’s hard to find one place to call home, but really, home is when we’re all together.” Rather than stay in a resort or hotel, the globetrotting clan headed to the small fishing village of Santa Maria la Scala, and found a large villa to call home for 11 days.For a family that enjoys cooking just as much as Sicilians do, the villa was more than just a space of their own—it was a fully stocked kitchen of their own. “We are a family of food lovers; some of us are cooks and some of us just love to eat, so we do love to incorporate that into our travels,” Modak said. Some of the most memorable meals of their trip were cooked in the villa’s kitchen after a stop at the nearby fish market in Catania for mantis shrimp, mackerel, and cuttlefish.Of course, they weren’t about to pass up Sicily’s fabulous restaurants, either, and Modak couldn’t help but wax poetic about the island’s culinary offerings: “There’s a family-run restaurant in Syracuse called Sicilia en Tavola that serves out-of-this-world food, like spaghetti with sardines, pine nuts, and fennel. Il Tocco , in Acireale , is built around a tree and serves some of the best homemade pizza around. The same family has been running the place for 80 or 90 years, and when we were there on a Sunday night, it felt like the whole town had gathered there as well.” Gelato is ubiquitous in Italy , but for Modak’s family, the small town of Noto in the south of Sicily really took the cake—er, ice cream. The gelaterias of Noto, like Caffe Sicilia and Corrado Constanzo , are famous for their wine-based gelatos, which come in flavors like rosé or moscato.