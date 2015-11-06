The Best Gelato Shops in Italy

Because not all gelato is created equal.

Pressed up against the river and just a short walk from the Ponte Vecchio, this local destination is known as one of the best in all of Italy. They almost always have a long line, but it’s worth the wait to try their wide variety of flavors at unbeatable prices. We’re not surprised CNN named La Carraia the best gelato in the world. — Piazza Nazario Sauro, 25-red, 50124 Firenze, Italy Gelateria dei Neri This gem of a gelateria is not far from Santa Croce and offers a wide array of traditional flavors and a solid selection for the dairy-free crowd. But their more experimental stuff really shines, with such unconventional flavors as gorgonzola, green tea, and rose; the ricotta with fig is also a must-try. — Via dei Neri, 9/11, 50122 Firenze, Italy Milan Photo by Instagram user @myway_ La Gelateria della Musica La Gelateria della Musica This music-themed gelateria (now with six locations in Milan and one in Boca Raton, Florida) has one of the most unique concepts in all of Italy—it not only serves incredible gelato, but does so with a side of live music. They’re best known for their fresh fruit flavors, which are a refreshing (and, dare we say...healthy?) departure from the chocolate varieties you’ll binge on at other stops. — 6 locations throughout Milan Rome Giolitti Giolitti may be the oldest gelateria in Rome, but it’s also one of the most controversial. While some critics find their quality overrated, we think it’s worth a visit—if not for the history, then for the cioccolato fondente (dark chocolate) flavor. — Via degli Uffici del Vicario, 40, 00186 Roma, Italy Photo by Instagram user @feedyoursoull Frigidarium Frigidarium



In a bustling pocket not far from Piazza Navona, this place may not be a hidden gem. But unlike many other popular shops, it lives up to the hype. Frigidarium is particularly known for its unique dipping options and toppings. — Via del Governo Vecchio, 112, 00186 Roma, Italy A cone at Gelateria dei Gracchi Gelateria dei Gracchi

Far more off-the-beaten-path than Giolitti and Frigidarium, the original location of this no-frills gourmet gelateria makes you work for it. But trust us, their fresh ingredients and classic flavors are worth the trek, and after a scoop or two, you’ll be happy to have the walk back to burn them off. — Via dei Gracchi, 272, 00190 Roma, Italy (with three other locations in Rome) Photo by Instagram user @gelateriafatamorgana Fatamorgana Fatamorgana Fatamorgana, named for the Arthurian sorceress Morgan le Fay, is notorious for offering some of the most unique flavors in the city, including offbeat combinations like banana and lime, wasabi chocolate and ginger hazelnut. Their gelato recipe is a bit creamier than most others, but their creative, true-to-their-name flavors make up for the ice-cream-esque quality. — 8 locations throughout Rome (and one in Los Angeles as of 2017) Spoleto Gelateria Crispini This Umbrian town of 38,000 might not normally be a stop on a grand tour of Italy, but maybe it should be, if only to snag a scoop at Gelateria Crispini. After a worldwide, three-year selection process, the neighborhood shop run by gelataio Alessandro Crispini won the 2017 top prize at the “Gelato World Tour” for its pistachio flavor, which gets its award-winning taste from three different types of pistacchios roasted for 24 hours. — Viale Trento e Trieste 29, 06049, Spoleto, Italy Taormina Photo by Instagram user @shiran_dickman O'Sciality O’Sciality

