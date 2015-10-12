The Best Way to Discover Puglia, Italy’s Unspoiled Province

“Silvia!” My longtime friend David Gold shouted, dusting off his long-lost traveler’s Italian, “Ho bisogno di un po’ di van support.” “Sì, Davide, un momento!” Our cycling guide, Silvia Pasqualetti, replied from her boxy white minibus. After she pulled over to an escarpment that plunged off the heel of Italy into the turquoise Adriatic, she came running with a bag of nuts and chocolate. “Allora, Davide, what kind of van support do you need?” “The thing is,” David continued, “I...I have masculine genitalia...and the angle of this seat is...well...never mind.” “No, no, Davide, please, tell me, what?” “It’s OK,” David demurred, “I’m not planning on having any more children.” “Ma Davide no, no! You don’t want to lose the option!” That David and I would find ourselves here in Puglia with a personal guide attending to a bicycle seat’s discomforts was highly unusual, given our previous modes of travel. In college we’d journeyed the length of India by third-class rail. As twentysomethings we’d cycled the width of Portugal holing up in cheapo pensiones, sometimes even sharing a lumpy bed and a ratty blanket. In our 30s we’d crossed Crete on old bikes that shed parts under a blazing summer sun. In spite of the inconveniences, our trips had provided some of our most authentic moments: times when we could explore the possibilities of our friendship together and hatch fantastic plans. While cycling along the Rio d’Ouro in Portugal, we’d designed a never-to-be-built port wine bar. In Greece, we’d created an imaginary language. In Kerala, we’d established rules for an experimental commune that would spare us a life of toil. All this happened years earlier, before life interceded and whimsy withered into routine.

Whereas Mr. Faggiano had spent hundreds of hours of his life going deep in search of the real Puglia, the owners of the Borgo Egnazia had spent hundreds of millions of dollars going wide and shallow, creating a make-believe masseria that would appeal to the international tourism market. All of the lovely signifiers of Pugliese country life had been turned into ciphers. Romanesque jars upended and stuck in alcoves. Piles of old keys randomly hung on strings over rows of candles. Deluxe rooms chock-full of the latest conveniences the typical harried American family would “require,” and a brochure of spa treatments that would help them “relax.”



Rounding a corner, Elena showed us how the Borgo had created a replica of a Puglian village square with ersatz-ancient pumice stone streets. And when we encountered the Borgo’s founder, a suave American-educated businessman, preparing to jet off to London, I asked what was the number one thing the mostly American guests of Borgo Egnazia wanted.



“Authenticity,” he said without a hint of irony.



David and I returned to our room in our first gloomy mood. I expected him to say, “You see? This is what happens when you let American-style commerce boil away all the beautiful things!” But instead, he picked up the phone and rifled through the list of “wet” and “dry” options described in the florid spa brochure. “Hello, this is David Gold. I see you have many different body and facial treatments here, and I’m not sure exactly which to choose. Which one would you recommend?...What’s that? What do I want?...Well, I would like, as you say here, ‘to have a life-changing experience that I can bring home with me.’”

Photo by Michael George

Photo by Michael George

David was unable to schedule a transformative treatment, but we left the Borgo with our spirits undampened. This I chalk up to Silvia. On our last two days she guided us through the northern portion of the Puglian peninsula known as the Valle d’Itria, past conical trulli houses that, according to legend, had been built without mortar so that the original owners could disassemble them if tax inspectors arrived from Naples. She whisked us off to the Caseificio Notarnicola, a creamery where we watched the staff make the morning cheese and reveal exactly how that amazing creamy stuff gets into the center of Burrata.When we’d had our fill of cheese, Silvia built back our appetites by guiding us 20 miles to Savelletri, to a restaurant called Pescheria 2 Mari, where a fisherman’s two blue-eyed daughters prepared delectable platters of crudo, the fish brought in that morning from the nearby sea.And as we pushed on along our final miles, the olive trees growing wider and older, the blood-red poppies more numerous and richer in color, the scent of honeysuckle and fennel building as spring bled into summer, the landscape shifted to another level of intensity, as if the chrominance had been turned up. I wanted to be a painter at that moment. To pass on this beauty to others. And it was then that I realized that this was precisely what Silvia had done. Driving back and forth across Puglia’s beauty in advance of our trip, she had curated a selection of the best roads, free of bummers and blowouts. She’d done it with sequence, holding back her best work until act three, when it could come to us as the work of art that it was.At a certain point I let my lighter road bike take me past David’s hybrid and thought, “This is friendship”—the freedom to speed ahead, wave hi with a smile, knowing that you would catch up later and discuss things in greater detail, over a bottle of wine (or three) and a dinner that would last hours rather than minutes.At the last of these many meals, in the seaside village of Monopoli, David and I realized that the week was coming to an end. In the Piazza Garibaldi we sat at a restaurant called La Dolce Vita and watched the square fill with locals chatting, embracing, spinning off to join other groups. It was then that I reminded David that 15 years ago, at the end of our last bike trip together, he’d fallen into a dark mood and predicted that we were even then already getting old, that we wouldn’t be able to keep doing long bike rides like this, because our knees would be shot. I asked him now if he still felt this was the case.“I feel great,” David said, his eyes misting over once again. “I just loved it here. I loved Mr. Faggiano. And I loved Silvia. I loved the restaurant here, and I loved the restaurant there. I even loved the spa at the Borgo Egnazia. And I think we should just keep on doing this until we can’t do it any more.”And with that we finished our meal and stretched our legs and headed off to scheme about our next trip.