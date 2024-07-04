Looking for an Active Beach Trip? Check Out This Coastal Destination

From horseback rides on the beach to flying high over the Corpus Christi Bay in a private plane, Corpus Christi offers an abundance of distinctive experiences for active travelers. A popular Texas Gulf Coast beach destination with long stretches of coastline and barrier islands, Corpus Christi’s natural beauty and resources make for a host of exclusive options for active travelers looking to experience something new.

One of the many beautiful beaches of Corpus Christi Courtesy of Visit Corpus Christi

Ride horses at sunset on Padre Island

Celebrate the history of Mustang Island, named for the wild horses that lived there for hundreds of years, with a private horseback ride. Horses on the Beach takes you and your steed along the water’s edge on its neighboring island, Padre Island, which boasts one of the last intact coastal prairie habitats in the United States. All levels of riders are welcome, and rides are available at any time of day, seven days a week. For a cinematic experience, reserve your ride at sunset.

Fish the Gulf on a private charter boat

Enjoy an all-ages fishing adventure in the Gulf. Courtesy of Visit Corpus Christi

Find out what’s biting in the Gulf first-hand from your private 23-foot charter boat. On any given day, you can reel in red snapper, speckled trout, flounder, or another light tackle saltwater fish. All you need is luck. Corpus Christi Bay Charters’ day-long fishing excursions can accommodate up to four people and come with everything you’ll need, from an expert guide to rods, reels, and bait. They’ll clean your catch and bag it for you. Whether you’re a seasoned angler, you’ve never fished before, or you prefer wading or drift fishing, longtime Laguna Madre seafarer, Captain White, will be aboard to share tips and tricks, along with plenty of fish tales.

Enjoy your freshly caught fish at a Corpus Christi “Catch Your Cook” restaurant

You’ve already done the hard work. Take the fish you catch to Doc’s Seafood and Steaks, a three-time first-place winner of the Taste of the Island “People’s Choice” award. The restaurant will cook it for you—blackened, grilled, fried, or sautéed in butter—however you like. While your fresh fish cooks, you can kick back on the deck and watch pods of dolphins swim by.

Located on the Intercoastal Waterway beneath the John F. Kennedy Memorial Causeway, Doc’s has been a local favorite since retired Naval officer Bill “Doc” Blaklenship (the most decorated medical doctor in the U.S. Navy) opened it 20 years ago, serving up fresh and seasonal local fish and shellfish, along with an extensive bar menu, including a full list of Texas craft beers.

Ride the waves near Padre Island National Seashore

Corpus Christi is home to renowned windsurfing. Courtesy of Visit Corpus Christi

Sign up for a lesson at Worldwinds Windsurfing, hop aboard, and experience the joy of flying, sailing, and surfing all at once. As you glide atop the waters of Bird Island Basin, propelled by the Gulf’s warm breezes, you’ll see why Padre Island has been named one of the country’s top windsurfing sites. Even if you’ve never windsurfed before, Worldwinds Windsurfing has your back. Renowned instructors teach one-hour classes for beginners and above, and they offer a range of board sizes for rental. Surf’s up! Let the wind take you where it may.

Fly above Corpus Christi in a private plane

See aerial views of Corpus Christi by plane. Courtesy of Visit Corpus Christi

Soar through the azure skies above the Gulf Coast from the cockpit, with controls literally in your hands as you pilot the plane yourself, guided by a skilled instructor. Splendid Aviation’s Discovery Flight offers awe-inspiring aerial views along with the opportunity to experience the freedom and adrenaline rush of flight, and then some. After marveling at the beach from above, you’ll fly to nearby San Antonio, where dinner and a speakeasy await. Then, you’ll fly home to Corpus Christi as the sun sets over the sparkling waters, wrapping up an out-of-this-world memory you’ll never forget.