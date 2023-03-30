5 Ways Corpus Christi Takes Your Beach Vacation to the Next Level

Once known as the “Naples of the Gulf,” Corpus Christi is an off-the-radar gem that’s more than your standard beach destination. Nine gorgeous, wide beaches to choose from, a subtropical climate that makes it a world-class spot for wind sports, plus an abundance of other opportunities for outdoor adventure mean you can try a new beach and activity every day—or simply relax with your toes in the sand.

Go on an off-road beach adventure

Take an exhilarating off-road ride down the beach in a 4x4 custom-built jeep from Overland Jeep Rentals to get the lay of the land. Choose from two-door or four-door, off-road or overland, and soft-top or open-air and revel in the feeling of the salty breeze on your skin. To immerse yourself in nature by sleeping right on the beach for a night or two, Overland also offers camping trailers that come fully equipped with a roomy five-person tent, everything you need for cooking, and a hot-cold shower setup.

Ride the world-famous waves

Grab your board of choice and find out exactly why the Coastal Bend waters attract windsurfers and kite surfers from all over the country—and the world. Corpus Christi’s waters, including the Gulf and Laguna Madre (a long, shallow lagoon), have been recognized as having the most kite-able days per year in the continental U.S.

Hire a private sailboat for a dreamy experience in Corpus Christi Visit Corpus Christi

The region also boasts a range of other water sports for all ages and energy levels, and there are plenty of rental shops that also offer courses for beginners before renting out the gear, whether for paddle boating, kayaking, or canoeing. For private parties, hop on a sunset cruise, party pontoon, or sailboat. And if you feel like gazing out at the water from shore, head down to the Lawrence Street T-Head to watch the weekly regatta put on by the local sailing community.

Go fishing on a floating cabin

Want to bring the whole group together for an unforgettable fishing adventure? Get your very own floating cabin fromFloating Cabin Rentals to fish from one of the best spots in the entire Corpus Christi Bay. Along with a large fishing area, covered deck, fishing light and bait barrels, each cabin sleeps up to six people and includes a fully equipped kitchen with propane cooktop and comfy living room. If more bites are what you’re after, you can also reserve a three-hour guided fishing trip.

The multiple beaches of Corpus Christi offer ample opportunity to immerse yourself in nature. Visit Corpus Christi

Savor catered, beachside dining

Pull up your Adirondack chair around the bonfire as your seafood boil with fresh crab or jumbo Gulf shrimp is prepared to your liking by Rollin’ Tide Boil. A seafood boil is required eating when you’re down on the Coastal Bend. The hearty meal includes corn on the cob, red potatoes, smoked sausage, and Vidalia onions, all followed by are s’mores for dessert. Prefer to dine in the backyard of your vacation rental? That can be arranged, too.

For a truly elegant experience, book a delectable picnic from Pretty Picnics Corpus Christi customized to your heart’s desire. Whether for a brunch, date night, family reunion, birthday, anniversary, a proposal, you can add detailed, themed décor to go with chocolate-covered strawberries or a delicious charcuterie spread. Your picnic can be arranged on the beach (or the patio of your vacation rental) and timed perfectly with a cinematic ocean sunset.

