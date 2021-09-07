The season brings some of Kansas City’s best festivals, like the Plaza Art Fair (September 24–26) and Louisburg Cider Mill Ciderfest (September 25–26, October 2–3). Most notable, however, is the American Royal World Series of Barbecue (September 16–19). The largest barbecue competition in the world returns for its 41st anniversary this year, with concerts, rodeos, and enough pork ribs and beef brisket to keep you warm through winter.

When you need a break between meat sweats, KCMO's other claim to fame can help: live music. Cozy up on a cool night at Green Lady Lounge or the Blue Room, two of the city's best jazz clubs; or dress up for an evening performance at the Kauffman Center. Standout concerts this season include Martina McBride, Paula Cole, and Ben Folds joined by the Kansas City Symphony.

