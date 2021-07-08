A Waterfront Spa Is Coming to New York’s Governors Island

It’s been more than 15 years since New York City repurposed Governors Island, a former Army and Coast Guard base, into a public park. Since then, the island has hosted a number of concerts, art shows, and an annual Jazz Age Lawn Party. You can even go glamping at the Collective Governors Island resort that opened in 2018.

Now the island—just a five-minute ferry ride from the southern tip of Manhattan—is getting a day spa. After five years of planning and careful restoration work on historic Army barrack buildings, the QC NY spa will open on September 1, 2021. Tickets go on sale starting July 8, with several “preview” dates available to book as early as August 2021.

The first QC Terme Spas and Resorts to open outside of Europe, the QC NY spa will be located across three buildings on the northern tip of the island. Each one has been refurbished and preserved with saunas, steam rooms, and treatment rooms indoors, plus several infinity pools outdoors to capitalize on the panoramic views of lower Manhattan and the Brooklyn Bridge.

Courtesy of QC NY A rendering of another pool at the new Governors Island spa

Founded in 1982, QC Terme Spas and Resorts is an Italian brand owned by two brothers, Saverio and Andrea Quadrio Curzio. Currently, there are nine QC Terme Spas across Italy and France in these destinations: Milan, Rome, Bormio, San Pellegrino, Turin, the Dolomites, Pré-Saint-Didier, Chamonix, and Mont Blanc. Eventually, the company has plans to expand to other places in the United States and worldwide, according to Francesco Varni, QC Group CEO.

Influenced by the culture of ancient Roman baths, QC Terme spas are designed to be a gathering place for people to relax and linger. (The company says that its European patrons spend an average of eight hours at the spa.)

Courtesy of QC NY Treatment rooms and saunas will be located inside the historic barracks at the northern end of Governors Island.

“After years of planning, restoration, and building, we are so proud to bring this enchanting oasis to the city,” Janine DiGioacchino, CEO of QC US, said in a press release. “We truly believe this opening couldn’t come at a better time. Now, more than ever, we all need and deserve mental and physical self-care.”

Day passes to the spa start at $88 and will include access to the entire spa for a full day (10 a.m.—10 p.m. daily, with extended hours on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.—11 p.m.). Massage services, as well as food and drink, will be extra. Starting July 8, book day passes at QCny.com.

>> Next: The Best Events in New York City in 2021