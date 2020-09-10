U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19

International travelers coming into the United States will no longer receive a COVID-19 health screening and will not be required to fly into 1 of 13 airports where the enhanced screening measures were being carried out.

The move, which was first reported by Yahoo News on Wednesday and has since been confirmed by other news outlets, will see those international flight reroutings and screenings come to an end at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, September 14—almost exactly six months after they were instituted.

Back in mid-March, after President Donald Trump issued a presidential proclamation banning travel from Europe, people who were exempted from the ban (including U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, and their family members) were required to fly back to the United States through 1 of 13 U.S. airports, where they were to undergo an enhanced entry screening. The conditions also applied to those arriving from Brazil, Iran, and China.

The 13 airports are:

Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS), Massachusetts

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Texas

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Hawaii

Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Michigan

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Georgia

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), California

Miami International Airport (MIA), Florida

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey

San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Washington

Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia

The screenings included asking passengers about their medical history and current health condition, taking their temperature, and obtaining their contact information, which was to be provided to local health authorities—something that can prove useful for contact tracing, Yahoo reported.

Initially, passengers were then asked to proceed to their final destination and self-quarantine for 14 days in accordance with guidance provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But, in a story first reported by AFAR, the CDC last month quietly dropped its 14-day posttravel quarantine recommendation.