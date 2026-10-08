United Will Match Your Delta or American Status as It Takes a Swipe at Rivals’ Wi-Fi

United Airlines is trying to lure elite fliers away from Delta Air Lines and American Airlines with a limited time, fast-track status match offer and a pointed promotional campaign that plays up United’s decision to equip its fleet with Wi-Fi from industry leader Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX (of which Elon Musk is the largest shareholder).

“Don’t keep buffering: switch to United and get the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky,” is the call to action on the airline’s invite, which offers to match status for Delta and American elite fliers for 90 days while taking a clear dig at the Wi-Fi service offered by the other carriers.

The deadline to apply for this status match is October 15, at 11:59 p.m. CT. So to take advantage of it, you will have to act fast.

United Airlines promises to act fast too. Although a United spokesperson told Afar that the “Switch to Better Wi-Fi” campaign generated the equivalent of eight “typical” status match applications in just two days, the carrier promises to let you know if your status match is approved within three business days.

If you are planning—or even considering—flying United in the next 90 days and have elite status on another airline, this seems like a no-brainer. Holiday travel is coming up, and elite status often comes with better seat assignments, free checked bags, priority boarding, and other benefits. Get the match and you will be getting those rewards for free.

If your status match is approved and you are hooked, you’ll then have 90 days to meet a spend-and-fly requirement with United that will keep that matched status through January 31, 2028.



American Gold and Delta Silver Medallion will match to United Premier Silver. Spend requirement: $1,500.

$1,500. American Platinum and Delta Gold Medallion will match to United Premier Gold. Spend requirement: $3,000.

$3,000. American Platinum Pro and Delta Platinum Medallion will match to United Premier Platinum. Spend requirement: $4,500.

$4,500. American Executive Platinum and Concierge Key and Delta Diamond Medallion and Delta 360 will match to United Premier 1K. Spend requirement: $7,000.

Matching could be an easy decision said Julian Kheel, founder and CEO of Points Path, a free browser extension that shows travelers whether paying cash or redeeming miles is the better deal when searching for flights on Google Flights. “You’ll be getting United elite status through January 2028 for roughly a quarter of the spending the airline normally requires,” he said.

What’s behind United’s status match deal and that Wi-Fi dig?

United is moving quickly to install Starlink Wi-Fi on its planes and the carrier “now has by far the fastest connection across the major U.S. airlines—so long as you’re on a Starlink-equipped plane,” said Kheel.

Almost all United Embraer 175s and CRJ-550s/CRJ-700s are equipped with Starlink right now. You also have a good chance of flying a Starlink-equipped aircraft when boarding the airline’s Airbus A310neos and Boeing 737-800s and 737-900s. As of June 2026, only one of United’s wide-body Boeing 777-200s, used for domestic and near-international routes, had installed Starlink. The full rollout will not be finished until next year, however, so it is still possible to be on a United flight with slower Wi-Fi service.

In late May 2026, American Airlines announced it would also install Starlink Wi-Fi on more than 500 of its narrow-body aircraft. But that won’t begin until next year.

“Meanwhile, a report surfaced recently that Delta’s CEO told employees the airline passed on partnering with Starlink because it didn’t want to work with Elon Musk,” said Kheel, although he says the truth is likely more complicated. However, he added, when the reported comments started getting traction on social media, “United saw an opening and jumped on it.”

Is the travel and spending requirement of United’s status match a good deal?

Delta, American, United, and most other airlines already have year-round status match programs in place and, like United, sometimes offer special deals.

But lead writer Sally French, of NerdWallet, a website that helps consumers compare financial products, agreed with Kheel that United’s “switch now and spend in 90 days offer” can be an excellent value if you’re hoping to keep the upgraded status for an extra year.

“The real challenge here is the relatively short window—just 90 days—to spend the money,” said French, and the fact that the status match qualification threshold going forward varies by your matched status tier (see the list above).

For example, Delta Silver Medallion members need to spend $1,500 to match the United Premier Silver category, while Delta Diamond Medallion needs to spend $7,000 to match United Premier 1K.

Spending wise, French also points out that for this holiday season, airfares are up more than 23 percent over the past year. And for those looking at Thanksgiving and Christmas travel, particularly in a premium cabin, “the status match might not be particularly difficult.”

Bottom line, she said, with this match offer, “You’ll be able to travel this holiday season with United status—and then the flexibility of having status in both programs for all of 2027. And that saves you money on future travels too.”

Related story: United Adds 10 New International Cities for 2027

